Bhumi Pednekar marks Republic Day 2026 in traditional Assamese attire, adorns look with her ‘mother’s NCC medals’. Watch
Bhumi Pednekar marked Republic Day at the Assam Regimental Centre in a traditional Assamese outfit, adding a heartfelt tribute with her mother’s NCC medals.
Bhumi Pednekar celebrated Republic Day at the Assam Regimental Centre, where she spent the day with officers and jawans in training. Marking the special occasion, the 36-year-old actor chose a traditional outfit that beautifully showcased the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India.
However, what made her look even more meaningful was a deeply personal touch, the ensemble featured her mother’s medals, serving as a heartfelt tribute. Let’s take a closer look at her striking attire. (Also read: Bhumi Pednekar 'whips up Christmas magic' with her plum cake recipe! Here’s how you can make it )
About Bhumi Pednekar's traditional look
On January 27, Bhumi Pednekar shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. She wrote, “There couldn’t have been a better moment than this to wear my mother’s medals she won during her time in the @nccindiaofficial. @sumitrapednekar, you are my hero.”
She also reflected on her time at the Assam Regimental Centre, adding, “I spent three days at the Assam Regimental Centre in Meghalaya. This is where our brave Agniveers are trained. Their courage and service to the country have left me deeply inspired. My salute to all our officers, jawans, and every member of our armed forces.”
Bhumi wore a black high-neck top, which she paired with a grey blazer featuring full sleeves, double collars, notch lapels, and side pockets. Adding a traditional touch to the look, she styled the outfit with a red silk wrap Assamese skirt, adorned with intricate handwoven golden embroidery.
Why Bhumi chose to wear her mother’s medals
Adding a deeply personal touch to her look, Bhumi pinned her mother’s medals to the side of her blazer. Sharing the story behind the gesture, she said, “Today is a very special day for me. My mother often spoke to me about her experiences during her NCC days, and today I am here at the Assam Regimental Centre. We witnessed a very beautiful programme organised for all the Agniveers, and I felt there couldn’t be a more apt place for me to wear all of her medals.”
She further added, “This medal is from when she was doing paratrooping, she won a gold medal and was one of the first few women to do so. My mother actually jumped out of a plane, and she even flew a plane during her time with the paratrooping team. She did it all.”
“These medals are also from her Republic Day parade appearances, she participated in the Republic Day parade twice. I had earlier shared a video about how women were not allowed in the Army during my mother’s time, and she became very emotional while watching that video,” says Bhumi.
How she completed her look
She accessorised her look with a traditional black necklace adorned with intricate embroidery in shades of white, yellow, and red, paired with multilayered red chains that added a vibrant touch. She completed the ensemble with a pair of black pointy-toe heeled boots.
Her makeup featured sharp black winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, loads of highlighter, and a nude lip shade. She styled her luscious tresses in soft waves, worn loose with a middle parting, perfectly finishing off her chic look.
