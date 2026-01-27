Bhumi Pednekar marks Republic Day 2026 in traditional Assamese attire, adorns look with her ‘mother’s NCC medals’. Watch

Bhumi Pednekar celebrated Republic Day at the Assam Regimental Centre, where she spent the day with officers and jawans in training. Marking the special occasion, the 36-year-old actor chose a traditional outfit that beautifully showcased the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India. Bhumi Pednekar marks Republic Day in traditional attire, adorns her mother's medals. (Instagram/@bhumisatishpednekkar)

However, what made her look even more meaningful was a deeply personal touch, the ensemble featured her mother's medals, serving as a heartfelt tribute. Let's take a closer look at her striking attire.

About Bhumi Pednekar's traditional look On January 27, Bhumi Pednekar shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. She wrote, “There couldn’t have been a better moment than this to wear my mother’s medals she won during her time in the @nccindiaofficial. @sumitrapednekar, you are my hero.”

She also reflected on her time at the Assam Regimental Centre, adding, “I spent three days at the Assam Regimental Centre in Meghalaya. This is where our brave Agniveers are trained. Their courage and service to the country have left me deeply inspired. My salute to all our officers, jawans, and every member of our armed forces.”

Bhumi wore a black high-neck top, which she paired with a grey blazer featuring full sleeves, double collars, notch lapels, and side pockets. Adding a traditional touch to the look, she styled the outfit with a red silk wrap Assamese skirt, adorned with intricate handwoven golden embroidery.