Bhumi Pednekar serves fashion at Harvard while 'learning global policy and leadership in the 21st century': See pics

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her impeccable style, and she has rocked many red carpet events and fashion show runways with her stunning and unique looks. Now, the actor has been spotted serving fashion goals at Harvard Kennedy School. In an Instagram post on March 11, Bhumi Pednekar took fans inside her campus diaries as she dazzled in sleek black looks, mingled with students and also tried out desserts, like churros – all while looking like the glamourous Bollywood star she is. Also read | Bhumi Pednekar serves the ultimate party look in a thigh-slit black gown worth ₹2.56 lakh Bhumi Pednekar has shared fresh pictures of herself looking stylish as ever at Harvard Kennedy School. (Instagram/ Bhumi Pednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar on 'amazing week 1 at Harvard Kennedy School'

In her caption, Bhumi wrote about her experience during her short-term learning coarse at the prestigious US institution, “Have had the most amazing week 1 at Harvard Kennedy School, learning global policy and leadership in the 21st century. Didn’t ever think being back to school could be such fun. Along with my the other young global leaders, all of whom are so brilliant...”

Check out her post:

Trust Bhumi to serve looks even in Harvard

In one of the pictures she posted, Bhumi posed in front of a bright red backdrop with Harvard Kennedy School written on it. Her black leather skirt and turtleneck top was a chic and timeless combination that she paired with minimal metallic accessories – necklace, stud earnings, watch, rings, the works.

In another, more casual look, the actor again sported black – a black shirt tucked into a stylish pair of plaid trousers. She paired her preppy pants with classic white sneakers. Bhumi also showed her collection of more black statement pieces – a furry, cosy jacket – in a short solo video she posted.

In some of the pictures, Bhumi gave a glimpse of the classroom and in others she showed the desserts she treated herself to during the course of her stay in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US.