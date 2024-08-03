HTCity Showstoppers | How Bhumi Pednekar defines fashion on her own terms

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, known for her bold and unconventional fashion choices, effortlessly blends her evolving style with her diverse film roles, always balancing comfort with a classic approach. Her fashion journey shows a mix of trends and timeless pieces, reflecting her confidence and self-expression on the red carpet and in everyday wear. Outfit: AFEW by Rahul Mishra Jewellery: Isvari Bhumi cements her fashion credentials in a shimmery silver bralette paired with sequinned pants and white shirt from AFEW by Rahul Mishra. Featuring floral embellishments and silver sequins, the shirt is ideal for a cocktail function. The look has been amped up with a statement necklace from Ishvari consisting of 350-carat tanzanites and 40-carat diamonds studded with white gold. Rahul Mishra is participating in FDCI Manifest Wedding Weekend that concludes today.

In an exclusive interview, Pednekar shares insights into her style evolution, how she stays updated with trends, and her wardrobe essentials.

On her personal style and balancing trendiness with comfort

"My fashion choices, much like my film roles, are definitely unconventional," Pednekar, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2015-film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, explains.

Outfit: Amaare Bhumi dazzles in mandala cape tunic set with glass bead and sequin embroidery from Amaare.

She further says, "My personal style is always evolving and changes with how I feel about myself. Often, my fashion evolves with the character I'm playing, reflecting the mindset I adopt for that role."

The actor, who has headlined films such as Thank You for Coming (2023), Govinda Naam Mera (2022), Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), among others, says she doesn't focus on being trendy; instead, she prioritises what works for her and what she enjoys wearing. "Trends come and go, but I prefer a more classic approach, which is why my style may seem unconventional," Pednekar shares.

Staying updated with fashion trends

When asked how she keeps herself updated with the ever-changing fashion trends, and if they impact her sartorial choices, Pednekar tells us, "Fashion trends are ever-changing, but the one thing that I follow is that there are no hard and fast rules."

Outfit: Vvani by Vani Vats Jewellery: The House of MBJ The actor dazzles in a lehenga Vvani by Vani Vats, an opulent creation that exudes both regal splendour and contemporary allure. This stunning piece, adorned with exquisite hand-cut mirror embroidery, is meticulously crafted over 100 days by a team of over 25 artisans (karigars). The lehenga’s seamless blend of timeless tradition and modern glamour make it the perfect choice for the new-age woman who wishes to celebrate heritage with a contemporary twist. Her look has been rounded off with bangles featuring polki kadas with green enamelling, from The House of MBJ.

"The beauty of fashion is that it's inclusive and there's no such thing as a bad fashion choice if you own it with confidence. Fashion should reflect your authentic self and voice, making it a powerful tool for self-expression," the 35-year-old says, adding, "To stay updated with trends, I rely on a fantastic team that keeps me informed. I also follow a range of international and Indian fashion blogs, designers, and fashion portals. Consuming a lot of beauty and fashion content helps me stay current and inspired."

The evolution of her fashion sensibilities

Pednekar attributes the evolution of her fashion sensibilities to the lockdown period. "Although I've always enjoyed fashion, it was during this time that I truly embraced my most authentic self. Before the lockdown, my public image was often tied to the rural and traditional roles I played in films, which influenced how I presented myself. I realised it was time to move beyond this onscreen identity and just be myself."

Outfit: Tarun Tahiliani Jewellery: Shreejee Jewels Bhumi looks majestic in a brocade jacket featuring marori embroidery work, paired with flared trousers and an embroidered bustier from Tarun Tahiliani. A statement tourmaline and polki gajra, teamed with polki bangles from Shreejee Jewels, elevates the look. The brands are participating in FDCI Manifest Wedding Weekend that concludes today.

She adds, "This transition wasn't without its challenges—my newfound public love for fashion did confuse some people at first. However, change can be unsettling, and I appreciate the love and support I’ve received."

Speaking about the biggest influence that has inspired a change in her fashion sensibilities, Pednekar says, "It has been accepting and loving myself fully. Additionally, meeting like-minded people, collaborating with other creative professionals who introduced me to phenomenal stylists and makeup artists, has helped nurture my love for fashion and beauty."

Choosing the perfect red carpet look

Deciding what to wear for red carpet events involves a bit of debate for Pednekar. "I consider factors like the weather, whether the outfit is too much or too little, and the energy I want to project."

But ultimately, for Pednekar, it all boils down to how the dress makes her feel. "The garment should fit well and complement my body. When I find that perfect piece, I know it's the right choice because it instantly boosts my confidence and changes my demeanor. The right outfit makes me feel beautiful, sexy, and empowered," she adds.

Essential wardrobe pieces

Pednekar lists her essential wardrobe pieces as a well-fitted white shirt, a pair of well-fitted jeans, and a versatile black dress. "I also find a long black skirt to be crucial because it can be styled in various ways for both formal and informal occasions. Accessories are important too—having a nice bag, a pair of black heels, a statement necklace, and some dainty earrings are key pieces that I frequently use to complete my outfits."

Fashion advice that resonates

Sharing a piece of fashion advice that has stuck with her she says: "Not every style suits everyone—don’t try to be someone else. I’ve learned this the hard way by experimenting with looks that didn’t fit my personal style. I would look at some of my contemporaries and say 'maybe we should try that', but it never worked for me."

Pednekar says she had to find and embrace her individual voice. "Another piece of advice that stuck with me is, if your fashion is unconventional, you might encounter both surprise and criticism, but that's perfectly okay. The beauty of fashion lies in its ability to spark conversations and evoke varied reactions. Embrace what you enjoy and accept that fashion will always be a mix of love and hate," she wraps up.

Creative director and producer: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Fashion curator: Sameer Katariya

Stylist: Anshika Verma

Styling assistant: Tanisha Bhatia

Photos: Ajay Kadam

Makeup: Niccky Rajaani

Hair: Sanky Evrus

Accessories: Maya Sanghvi Jewels and Razwada

Production: Shweta Sunny, Akash Bhatnagar, Zahera Kayanat and Yashasvi Pandey

Location: The Lalit Mumbai