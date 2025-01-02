Bhumi Pednekar serves the ultimate party look in a thigh-slit black gown worth 2.56 lakh

Bhumi Pednekar had a glamorous New Year. The actor recently took to Instagram to share pictures of the celebrations. She wore two gorgeous black dresses - a corseted black gown and a figure-hugging thigh-slit dress in the same shade. We found the price of the latter. Bhumi Pednekar looks breathtaking in the David Koma ensemble.

What is the price of Bhumi Pednekar's dress?

Bhumi's figure-hugging thigh-slit dress is from the shelves of the designer label David Koma. It is called the Floral Appliqué Cady Gown. It is available on the Farfetch website for USD 2,988, which is approximately ₹2,56,200.

Bhumi Pednekar's dress is worth ₹2.56 lakh.

More about Bhumi's look

The David Koma dress features spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, a sheer panel showing off her midriff, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her frame, a thigh-high slit on the front, and a full-body hem length. The red floral applique on the thigh adds a pop of colour to the ensemble. She layered the outfit with a glittering embellished jacket, which she draped elegantly on her arms, showing off her dress.

Bhumi Pednekar serves siren energy in a black dress.

Bhumi accessorised the outfit with a crystal choker necklace and rings. With her hair left loose in a side parting and styled with blowout waves, she chose berry-toned lips highlighted with a dark shaded lip pencil, rouge-tinted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, subtle smokey eyes, and a glowing base.

Bhumi Pednekar's New Year's Eve look

Earlier, the actor had wished her Instagram followers a Happy New Year by sharing photos from her New Year's Eve celebrations. “Happy New Year ✨❤️ Grateful for everything and everyone in our life. May 2025 be full of miracles big and small,” she captioned the post.

In the photos, Bhumi wore a black full-sleeved bodysuit with a figure-snatching corset and a bodycon skirt. She styled the ensemble with a choker necklace, diamond ear studs, rings, striking glam, a sleek bun, and a golden body wrap adorned with faux fur.