Janhvi Kapoor's colourful crop sweater for partying with Shikhar Pahariya and friends on New Year's is worth...

Bollywood celebrities travelled to Jamnagar to ring in the New Year with a blast. Ananya Panday, who was also in the city, shared a picture from the celebrations on Instagram with the caption, “Happy shiny friends [heart emoji].” Apart from Ananya, the picture featured Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, and Veer Pahariya, among others. Janhvi's simple yet vibrant outfit for the bash stole the show. Janhvi Kapoor parties with Shikhar Pahariya, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Ananya Panday, and others.

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a colourful sweater

Janhvi wore a colourful cropped sweater and denim jeans for the celebrations. The knit top is from the shelves of the clothing label Christopher John Rogers. It features a striped colourful pattern in light green, yellow, orange, blue, black, plum, red, and black shades. The round neckline, full-length sleeves, midriff-baring hem length, and a figure-skimming fit round off its design elements.

A screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram post.

What is the price of the sweater?

The knit top is called Brushed Striped Cropped Sweater. Adding Janhvi Kapoor's sweater to your closet will cost you approximately ₹24,256.89.

Janhvi Kapoor's sweater is worth ₹24k.

More about Janhvi's New Year bash look

Janhvi paired the sweater with dark blue acid-washed denim jeans. With no accessories, her hair was left loose in a back-swept style, and she chose minimal makeup, including glossy pink lips and glowing skin, to round off the styling.

Shikhar Pahariya's New Year post

Shikhar Pahariya welcomed the New Year with a gratitude post. “Grateful for all that I could be, for all that I could see and all that I could do. Praying for more strength, foresight, wisdom and opportunity going into 2025…Happy New Year 🙏 Har Har Mahadev,” a part of Shikhar's caption read. He also shared two pictures of Janhvi in the post. Meanwhile, Janhvi commented under his post, “U are the best human on planet earth 🌍 happy nye don’t eat more butter 🧈 🐓.”