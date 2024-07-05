 Reef encounters: See photos of global efforts to save threatened corals - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Reef encounters: See photos of global efforts to save threatened corals

ByAnesha George
Jul 05, 2024 04:36 PM IST

As reefs change in response to rising temperatures, oceanographers are trying to help heat-sensitive species survive; find refuge areas for colonies.

(Courtesy Coral Restoration Foundation)
(Courtesy Coral Restoration Foundation)

A Coral Restoration Foundation (CRF) diver removes organisms that would compete with the corals for nutrients, on a coral tree. CRF has successfully rehabilitated corals over the years by nurturing them in “nurseries” made up of these vertical structures. They are then reattached to parent reefs, to keep the latter from fading.

.

(Courtesy NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory.)
(Courtesy NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory.)

At the Experimental Reef Lab (ERL) at the University of Miami, staghorn coral fragments are exposed to stressful conditions in tanks. “Think of this like going to the gym and working out really hard, then going home to relax and recover. Do that every day and it tends to make us stronger, more capable of dealing with stress,” says Ian Enochs, head of the coral programme at NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory. Do this enough, he adds, and it makes you stronger. Studies are showing that this is true of corals too.

.

(Courtesy Southern Cross University)
(Courtesy Southern Cross University)

Marine biologist Peter Harrison using in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) at a restoration site. The spawn of heat-tolerant specimens that have survived bleaching events are captured and used to rear larvae in special floating reef pools on the surface of the ocean. The larvae are then transplanted onto degraded sections of a reef, so those sections “have a higher chance of surviving future changes,” says Harrison, founding director of the Marine Ecology Research Centre at Southern Cross University, Australia.

.

(Wenzel Pinto/ NCF)
(Wenzel Pinto/ NCF)

A dead patch of Acropora in Lakshadweep. In India, efforts have largely consisted of restoration programmes in which coral fragments are protected in underwater “nurseries” and then transplanted to a reef. Most of these efforts have focused on the fast-growing Acropora species, which is extremely sensitive to temperature.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Reef encounters: See photos of global efforts to save threatened corals
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On