Sakshi Sindwani credits fearlessness for her presence at Grammys and Harvard; answers if AI will ever replace her job

Sakshi Sindwani began by taking up space in an industry that rarely made room for curvy bodies in high fashion. What started as conversations around body positivity on Instagram steadily grew into something far bigger. Actor, digital creator, Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumna, runway regular for Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani, and recently seen in Masaba Masaba 2, Sakshi has built a career that refuses to be boxed in. Fresh off her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2025, she continues to shift the lens through which Indian creators are viewed globally. Her recent appearances at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, followed by the India Conference at Harvard University, have only strengthened her position as an influencer. Sakshi Sindwani at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, representing Indian creators on one of music’s biggest global stages and more! (Sakshi Sindwani at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, representing Indian creators on one of music’s biggest global stages and more!)

HT Shop Now caught up with Sakshi Sindwani to talk about perseverance, inclusivity, algorithms, skincare, self-love and the discipline that fuels it all.

Grammys and Harvard. It must all feel surreal. How do you look back at your journey?

Sakshi Sindwani: I look back at my journey with a lot of gratitude for the perseverance, dedication and discipline I have shown over the years. I was fierce enough to enter rooms that I was not allowed to enter. That fearlessness is why moments like the Grammys and other global platforms happened for me. I truly believe I was unstoppable because I refused to take no for an answer.

The theme of the India Conference at Harvard was ‘The India we Imagine’. What is the India you imagine?

Sakshi Sindwani: The India I imagine is one where inclusivity is not seen as tokenism anymore. I want representation to be valued deeply, almost synonymous with what our country stands for. I imagine an India where diversity is natural and celebrated, not treated like a trend or a box to tick.

With Instagram algorithms changing and AI growing rapidly, what is your take on AI taking over the content creation market?

Sakshi Sindwani: I don’t think AI will ever replace my job. I think it will make me more efficient as a content creator. It will only help me grow and become better at what I do. The storyteller that I am, the cinematographer that I am, the creator that I am cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence. The relationship I have with my community and the bond we share is eternal. That kind of connection cannot be replicated.

What is your number one piece of advice to girls afraid to go bold with fashion?

Sakshi Sindwani: My biggest advice is to get out of your head, honestly. So many of us criticise ourselves in the mirror and speak to ourselves in ways we would never speak to someone else. A lot of the negative opinions you have about yourself exist only in your mind. Stop overthinking. Start wearing more. Start expressing yourself through fashion. It is not that serious. Fashion should empower you and strengthen you. The self-love process is difficult, and it takes a lot out of you, but it is the most important thing you will ever do. When you truly accept and love your most authentic self, that is when the most beautiful chapters of your life begin.

As someone with sensitive skin, what are your 3 non-negotiable skincare picks?

Sakshi Sindwani: I have sensitive, oily combination skin, and I swear by three things. First is sunscreen. Any oil-free, water-based sunscreen works beautifully for me. I love Laneige, Wishcare, Foxtale and Estée Lauder. Second is the Laneige sleeping mask, which I use every single night and cannot live without. Third is lip balm. I am a lip balm fanatic. I have lip balms and lip masks in every corner of my house and in every bag I own. I genuinely cannot live without them. My top lip recommendation is Laneige or the Dewy Lip Treatment by Inde Wild.