Seven Deadly Sins: Read an excerpt from the book by Guy Leschziner

Greed is a core aspect of human nature. Like many psychological traits, it is normally distributed within the population, meaning that the majority have intermediate greed, while a few are very minimally or excessively greedy. This individual tendency to greed, measurable using a variety of psychological assessments, tends to remain stable within a person over time, suggesting that it is largely hard-wired within our psyches, less susceptible to the vagaries of our experiences. And as with any such widespread human trait, there must be some sort of evolutionary directive for us to exhibit greed, not just to support the principles that underpin our modern societies. There must be some benefits that propagate greed through the generations.

Therefore, before considering greed as a sin, let us contemplate the good of greed. At first glance, this might seem rather obvious. It is, however, not as simple as just imagining that greed drives people to do better. The acquisition of wealth or possessions is not always inevitably a good thing for the individual. There is a difference between wanting the best outcome, and wanting more. Maximising the outcome of any situation relies upon the balancing of costs and benefits, a rational process to achieve the best, and how you define that. A greedy person, though, may reap negative consequences of their greed, going into debt for example to buy more, or alienating those around them in their relentless pursuit of wealth. The constant dissatisfaction and need for more may cause irrationality.

If we do indeed hypothesise that greed is under evolutionary influence, what might be the mechanisms driving it? Does greed lead to more procreation and increase your chances of passing on your genes?

Unravelling this is more complicated than it first sounds. Greed may manifest in a drive to want more children, but it may also push towards having as many sexual partners as possible, at the expense of forming stable, long-lasting relationships and having children. Greed may drive people to invest more in their social relationships to achieve sexual encounters, albeit temporarily, before moving on.

In the wonderfully titled research paper, ‘Greedy bastards: Testing the relationship between wanting more and unethical behavior’, being disposed to greed was significantly associated with acceptability and self-reported engagement in unethical behaviours. These included evading fares on public transport, illegally downloading movies, switching price tags at the supermarket and spreading gossip.(The same study showed that being greedy was also associated with increased likelihood of accepting a bribe in a laboratory-based game.) Importantly, this study also found a strong association between greed, the desire to cheat on a partner, and actually doing so.

But does this predisposition to infidelity result in more children, fewer, or make no difference whatsoever? In the real world, or at least the modern European version of it, greed does not appear to correlate with more offspring. In one study, of 2,367 individuals representative of the Dutch population, greed was actually associated with fewer children but, as expected, with higher numbers of sexual partners, and shorter relationship lengths.

Of course, in our evolutionary journey, the modern age with its modern sensibilities is but a blink of an eye. As with those genes that influence obesity, the advance of genes promoting greed may relate to circumstances different to the current era. Perhaps this association between greed and multiple sexual partners found in the Dutch study might be of more relevance to the evolutionary pressures favouring greed, in our past rather than present. Maybe, in different cultures or times, greed might give rise to more rather than fewer offspring. Particularly when having children was less associated with self-sacrifice (for males, at least), having access to more resources would probably have been an important driver of having more children and their increased likelihood of survival. Furthermore, pursuing a strategy of multiple brief sexual encounters might have been a successful evolutionary strategy to have lots of offspring who are genetically diverse.

* * *

Perhaps it is not surprising then, in the absence of disorders of the brain characterised by greed, that our understanding of the origins of avarice from within the brain is more primitive than for some of the other sins. The extent of our knowledge comes from laboratory-based experiments, rather than experiments of nature through disease. We do, however, have an inkling as to the basic processes within the brain that underlie it.

Overtly, greedy individuals are more likely to take decisions in the face of personal profit that are high risk to the company they work for or the society in which they live. There are many factors that drive these sorts of risk-taking, but undoubtedly our decisions are informed by our own experiences. When we take a risky decision, we tend to adjust our decision-making according to what we have learnt from previous decisions. Our choices are influenced by whether the outcomes of those previous decisions have been positive or negative. We learn from good or bitter experience. In theory, then, greedy people making risky decisions on an ongoing basis may show differences in how they evaluate the outcomes of their previous choices.

There are tools available to researchers in this field that permit the assessment of outcomes of decisions in the brain. These techniques centre on brainwave signatures recorded by the scalp electrodes on an EEG. If you make a decision, and the outcome is negative, your brainwaves exhibit a particular pattern called feedback-related negativity. If the outcome is positive, in your favour, then the brainwaves exhibit a different pattern, a signal called P3. By monitoring the size of these brainwave markers in individuals making decisions, researchers can assess those brain mechanisms that provide feedback to the choices you make.

In one study, twenty university students studying economics were tasked with a game that characterised financial risk. They were presented with a picture of a balloon on a screen, representing a value of €1,000. Participants had to decide if they wanted to inflate the balloon. With each inflation, the value of the balloon doubled, but if it burst, they would lose all their money. At each level of the game, the risk of bursting with each inflation went up. The students were told that whoever had the most money at the end of the task would take home €100 of real money. In addition to the balloon task, they were all evaluated for greed as a personality trait using a questionnaire.

The researchers found, not entirely unexpectedly, that those students scoring highly for greed were much more likely to inflate the balloon and risk bursting it. Those greedy students, however, also demonstrated that when the balloon did burst, the feedback-related negativity signal, the electrical marker of appreciating a bad outcome, was diminished compared to students low in greed. This implies that non-greedy students appreciate a negative outcome to their decision more, which guides the learning of decision-making, adjusting expectations and future behaviour. In contrast, greedy people have a diminished ability to learn from their mistakes, to change their behaviour according to bad outcomes or punishment.

It is not just the ability to appreciate a bad outcome that appears to be impaired in greedy people. Their capacity to appreciate a good outcome is also diminished. In a second study by the same group of researchers, participants were asked to complete a resource dilemma task, where players have to make the decision to act selfishly for their own gain at the expense of their partner, or cooperate to benefit all in the game.This time, the subjects were asked to jointly cultivate an imaginary fish-farm with a partner, thought to be another participant but actually a stooge. Subjects had to choose how many fish to take at each round. If both individuals took two fish, this would maximise overall revenue, if the participant took more than two fish it would increase their revenue at the expense of their partner, and if both took more than two fish, the revenue of both would decrease.

As expected, greedy individuals were more likely to take more than two fish, despite the knowledge that this would be at the expense of their partner, and possibly of themselves too. But the EEG also showed that those greedy participants had a diminished P3, this electrical signature of a good outcome. Greed therefore appears to be closely associated with a lack of sensitivity to both negative and positive feedback, impairing the learning process of decision-making.

Basically, these EEG studies suggest that greed is due to a failure to learn from previous mistakes, or at least to learn more slowly, less efficiently. There are parallels with the greed exhibited by children, the inability in early life to appreciate that collaboration and cooperation, rather than greed, may ultimately be in our self-interest. While a child will have had fewer learning opportunities, a greedy adult will not have learnt as effectively from these opportunities.

The problem with pathologising

We celebrate those who have amassed great wealth, while simultaneously expressing disapproval. We recognise that this character trait has both positive and negative consequences, for the individual and for us all. And therein is the central tenet of our reluctance to pathologise it, to label it a disease or medically abnormal. Within the intricate tapestry of the human condition, the concept of ‘greed’ remains an elusive thread. For greed is inherently subjective, and judgement of it is coloured by shifting societal norms and values. To pathologise it also requires us to grapple with questions of autonomy and accountability, in our current world where individual choice is sacrosanct.

And because of its subjective nature, even characterising or measuring greed is problematic. Greed is not a monolithic entity, and behaviours associated with it illustrate the complexities of human experience and emotions. Consider those individuals whose wealth dwarfs that of entire nations: according to an Oxfam report in 2020, the richest twenty-two men in the world have more wealth than all the women in Africa; and the world’s 2,153 billionaires have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who constitute 60 per cent of the global population. One might argue that greed – an insatiable desire for more at all costs – is what drives this accumulation of wealth, and the power, privilege and control that come with it. However, I suspect that greed as the ultimate or singular motivation is applicable to only the minority. This ‘greedy’ behaviour is not just due to intrinsic greediness. It is a mixed palette, tinged by colours of other personality traits. Materialism – the view that the acquisition of possessions is a core aspect of life and crucial to well-being and happiness. Envy. But also, competitiveness, conscientiousness (which often correlates with ‘miserliness’), and occasionally a desire to use their wealth for altruistic purposes.

Maybe Gordon Gekko and Saint Paul were both right.

(Excerpted with permission from Seven Deadly Sins: The Biology of Being Human by Guy Leschziner; published by HarperCollins; 2024)