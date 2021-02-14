IND USA
Life journey of the iconic Indian modernist is narrated through archival material at this exhibition.
SH Raza the modernist, and the man behind the canvas

This exhibition in the Capital marks the beginning of birth centenary celebrations of the Indian modernist.
By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:23 AM IST

An Indian artist whose work evolved from expressionistic landscapes to abstracts, and found global recognition in pure geometrical forms is Sayed Haider Raza. Narrating the life journey of the iconic Indian modernist is an ongoing exhibition in the Capital titled Antrung Raza.

On display at this showcase are letters, books, catalogues and invitations that he drew himself, for his exhibitions. “The intention of this exhibition is to make Raza’s struggles, aesthetics and art known throughout the country,” says Ashok Vajpeyi, poet and managing trustee of The Raza Foundation, adding, “Raza stayed in France for 60 years, but remained absolutely rooted in India. As an artist, he took an alternative modernist approach. His work is deeply spiritual and expresses a sense of tranquillity, which would delight the viewers.”

Letters, books, catalogues and other exhibits are on display at this show.
Letters, books, catalogues and other exhibits are on display at this show.

Raza’s belongings, for this show, have been put together from the largest single artist’s archive, and offer a glimpse into the iconic artist’s evolution. “This exhibition, the first one I’ve visited since the pandemic hit, brings out the perfectionist in Raza who wrote letters with almost as much care he drew lines and painted canvases,” says Purushottam Agrawal, an art enthusiast and former professor.

This year, February 22 will mark the onset of birth centenary celebrations of the Indian modernist, for which a series of events have been planned. And this retrospective kick starts the celebrations that aim to pay a tribute to the master, SH Raza. “This is the first ever archival show on the artist,” says Akhilesh Varma, curator of the exhibition, adding, “Most of us know Raza the painter, but it’s equally important to know Raza the person. The other side is as pivotal to his journey as his art. What is marvellous to note is that this exhibition features over twenty thousand letters that were written to Raza! He wrote back to each one of them, and saved these letters even while moving houses in France. His commitment, humility and dedication to his work is an inspiration to all the young artists even today.”

Catch It Live

What: Antrung Raza Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg On till: February 22 Timing: 11am to 8pm Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on Blue and Violet lines

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

