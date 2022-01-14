Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Single page from Spider-Man comic book sells for record USD 3.36 million at auction
art culture

Single page from Spider-Man comic book sells for record USD 3.36 million at auction

  • Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars No. 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey’s black suit. The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.
This image provided by Heritage Auctions shows Page 25 from the 1984 Marvel comic Secret Wars No 8, which tells the origin story of Spider-Man's now-iconic black costume.&nbsp;(Heritage Auctions via AP)
This image provided by Heritage Auctions shows Page 25 from the 1984 Marvel comic Secret Wars No 8, which tells the origin story of Spider-Man's now-iconic black costume. (Heritage Auctions via AP)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 09:50 AM IST
Copy Link
AP | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Dallas

A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book sold at auction Thursday for a record USD 3.36 million.

Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars No 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey’s black suit. The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.

The record bidding, which started at USD 330,000 and soared past USD 3 million, came on the first day of Heritage Auctions’ four-day comic event in Dallas.

The previous record for an interior page of a US comic book was USD 657,250 for art from a 1974 issue of The Incredible Hulk that featured a tease for the first appearance of Wolverine.

ALSO READ | Tintin comic book art by Herge breaks auction record at USD 3.1 million

Also Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman’s debut, Action Comics No. 1, sold for USD 3.18 million, putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.

None of the sellers or buyers were identified.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
spider-man
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out