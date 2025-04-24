Statement furniture pieces and styles for Summer 2025: Bold and fresh designs for your home

Summer 2025 brings a wave of bold, fresh designs, redefining statement furniture with vibrant hues, sculptural forms and luxurious textures. The season brings a fresh wave of colour and elegance with a furniture collection designed to infuse spaces with energy and sophistication from rich emerald greens to muted neutrals. Make room for drama: Summer 2025 furniture is big, bold and totally gorgeous.(Image by Melissa)

Armchairs and sofas exude refined craftsmanship and modern charm

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vivek Agarwal, Aman Bansal and Abhishek Agrawal, Co-Founders of Maanavi Homes, opined, “Expect oversized sofas in plush fabrics, artisanal woodwork with intricate detailing, and striking metallic accents. Curved silhouettes and organic shapes dominate, adding fluidity and warmth to interiors.”

Add a swing and also an armchair to your balcony. (Picture credit: Booking.com)

Elegant sofa cover set transforms your space with style and comfort.

The trio suggested, “Nature-inspired palettes—deep greens, sun-kissed terracottas and ocean blues—breathe life into spaces. Multifunctional pieces blend aesthetics with utility, perfect for modern living. This season is all about self-expression—mixing vintage charm with contemporary boldness. Whether you opt for a bold centerpiece or a mix of textures, let your furniture tell a story of elegance, innovation, and individuality.”

Evoke renewal, seamlessly blending bold hues with timeless aesthetics

Natasha Jain, Co-Founder of Natelier by Bent Chair, advised, “Whether making a statement or embracing subtle luxury, transform interiors with effortless grace. Discover a harmonious balance of vibrancy and serenity, where every detail is crafted to elevate your home. Experience the season of refreshment and add a touch of elegance.”

Most wood outdoor furniture will benefit from a mild scrubbing and rinsing at the start and finish of each season.(Shutterstock)

Bringing his exertise to the same, Amruth Sampige, Co-Founder of Dash Square, recommended, “This season, elevate your home decor with statement furniture that blends bold colours and modern functionality. Leading the trend is a striking sofa in a bold blue hue, designed to bring a fashion-forward pop of colour to any living space. Upholstered in soft, velvet-like polyester fabric, the sofa delivers both aesthetic charm and plush comfort. Built on a sturdy corner-blocked frame, it features high-quality foam cushions wrapped in poly fiber, ensuring long-lasting support.”

Incorporate comfortable seating. A room with comfortable seating is a room that people want to spend time in. Adding plush sofas, armchairs, and ottomans can make a room feel more inviting and cosy.(Pinterest)

He added, “With reversible seat cushions, an attached back, and matching bolster pillows, the sofa seamlessly combines modern design with everyday practicality. Plus, its platform foundation system resists sagging three times better than traditional spring systems, maintaining a smooth, wrinkle-free look over time. To complete the fresh, vibrant ambiance of spring, incorporate decorative planters filled with lush greenery and eye-catching wall art. The combination of bold furniture, natural elements and artistic accents creates a lively and inviting atmosphere, perfect for the season.”