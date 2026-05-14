Step inside Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Aasif Sheikh’s cosy Mumbai home filled with greenery, vintage collectibles

Aasif Sheikh, known for his performance in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, gave a house tour to Mashable India. From his cosy TV room and recreation space to personal memories and unseen corners of his home, Aasif Sheikh gives fans a rare look into his life beyond television. Let’s take a sneak peek at his house.

Aasif Sheikh gave a home tour to Mashable India.(iaasifsheikhofficial/Instagram/Youtube)

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Inside Aasif Sheikh’s home

Aasif Sheikh’s house is a perfect blend of modern amenities and personal touches. Surrounded by greenery all around the house, the actor’s house is welcomed through a wooden door that opens into a massive living-cum-dining space. The apartment features a butterfly layout with two separate living spaces, one for formal meetings and another for family gatherings. The use of warm lighting, lush green plants and muted-toned furniture blends seamlessly to create a cosy and inviting ambience.

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{{^usCountry}} The living room also delights with a collectable section that divides the space into two distinct areas. Both the space is connected to a parallel running balcony that features green plants for added greenery. The choice of furniture, from accent chairs to designer tables, adds a refined and contemporary touch to the interiors. Artefacts, a curated music collection, churros-themed accents and antique décor pieces add personality and charm to the space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room also delights with a collectable section that divides the space into two distinct areas. Both the space is connected to a parallel running balcony that features green plants for added greenery. The choice of furniture, from accent chairs to designer tables, adds a refined and contemporary touch to the interiors. Artefacts, a curated music collection, churros-themed accents and antique décor pieces add personality and charm to the space. {{/usCountry}}

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The other part of the living room blends comfort with luxury, featuring a recliner chair, a movable centre table and a striking focal point that anchors the space. The dining area is kept simple yet elegant with a glass-top table, wooden chairs, mirror decor on the wall, and a chic chandelier, adding a sophisticated touch. The kitchen is subtly tucked in the corner of the dining table, allowing easy access to the table and other parts of the home.

Into the recreational room

Aasif highlighted that the recreational or TV room is the most favourite part of the house, that delights with a large TV unit and sofa-cum-bed. The decor is kept minimal to match the vibe of the space.

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Who is Aasif Sheikh?

Aasif Sheikh is a popular veteran Indian film and television actor, best known for his role as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. He started with the TV series Hum Log and appeared in numerous Bollywood films, including Bharat (2019). With a career spanning over four decades, he holds a World Book of Records for performing over 300 distinct characters in that series.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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