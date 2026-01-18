Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain movie’s Aasif Sheikh recalls shocking on-set incident: ‘A 13ft tall tree fell...'

The trailer for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! – Fun on the Run was released at a recent event in Mumbai, and what was meant to be a laughter-filled event quickly took a surprising turn. During the interactions, actors Aasif Sheikh and Ravi Kishan revealed a shocking on-set incident that nearly turned dangerous, giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the high-stakes fun behind the comedy. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! – Fun on the Run, featuring a star-studded cast, is set for release on 6 February 2026.

Aasif Sheikh shares details of shocking incident on the sets During the trailer launch, actor Aasif Sheikh shared, “It happened on our first day at a new location. Ravi and I were sitting next to each other, sipping coffee. Suddenly, a tree, nearly 12–13 feet long, fell right between us. Had either of us been in its path, hamari chutney ban jaati. We were completely stunned, it felt like an adventurous reunion!”

Ravi Kishan added, “The tree must have weighed close to 500 kilos. It fell with a massive ‘boom’ and I ended up bruising my shoulder during the incident.”

Producer Sanjay Kohli, present at the time, recalled, “For a good 30 minutes, we were all speechless. Ravi got treated for his shoulder but was back on set within half an hour saying, ‘Chalo, karte hai shooting.’ (Come, let's shoot)”