Step inside chef Kunal Kapur’s Bengaluru restaurant: A first look at Pincode, the newest opulent dining destination

Pincode by Kunal Kapur at 1 MG Mall, Bengaluru, is designed as a visual time capsule. The decor leans heavily into a colonial-regal aesthetic, blending the warmth of a vintage Indian home with the structured elegance of an old-world gentleman's club. Here is a detailed breakdown of the interiors. Also read | Step inside Malaika Arora's new restaurant in Mumbai's Khar: Beautiful tropical sanctuary with a 140-year-old mango tree

The 'bygone era' gallery

Chef Kunal Kapur's Bengaluru restaurant uses dark woods, heavy drapes, and hundreds of historical references to create a unique space. (Instagram/ pincode.bengaluru)

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On April 9, In Your District Bengaluru dropped an inside video featuring chef Kunal Kapur’s newest restaurant in Bengaluru. Chef Kunal said in the video, "This restaurant, it's pure passion, it's a labour of love, it is an obsession. Essentially, what you see on the walls is a bygone era, which is beautifully depicted through these frames... we've tasted success with Pincode in Goa, Pincode in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and we're really looking forward to people appreciating us in Bengaluru."

As chef Kunal noted in the video, the walls are the centrepiece of the restaurant’s storytelling. Dark wood-panelled walls are covered in a dense, salon-style gallery wall. The frames feature a mix of sepia-toned photographs, vintage illustrations of Indian monuments, and portraits of individuals in traditional attire, evoking a sense of historical nostalgia. One prominent, floor-to-ceiling framed portrait depicts a figure in traditional Indian royal dress, highlighting the regal theme.

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{{^usCountry}} The textures: Striped tent ceiling to mixed upholstery {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The textures: Striped tent ceiling to mixed upholstery {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The space uses a maximalist approach to fabric, mixing patterns that shouldn't work together but do — a hallmark of eclectic Indian heritage decor. In one section, the ceiling is draped in heavy black-and-white striped fabric, mimicking the canopy of a luxurious campaign tent or a colonial veranda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The space uses a maximalist approach to fabric, mixing patterns that shouldn't work together but do — a hallmark of eclectic Indian heritage decor. In one section, the ceiling is draped in heavy black-and-white striped fabric, mimicking the canopy of a luxurious campaign tent or a colonial veranda. {{/usCountry}}

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Seating ranges from plush velvet sofas in deep plum and sage green to chairs with patterns and animal motifs on the cushions. The flooring is a classic light-wood parquet in a geometric chevron or hexagonal pattern. The ceilings in the main dining area feature intricate beaded white mouldings and mirrored inserts that reflect the ambient light.

The lighting is a star in itself

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The lighting is designed to feel intimate rather than commercial. Large, fringed fabric lampshades sit on side tables and booths, providing a soft, warm glow that mimics a 1920s living room. Grand, multi-tiered chandeliers with petal or leaf glass elements hang over larger round tables, adding a touch of formal opulence. Large-leafed tropical plants (like bird of paradise) are placed in oversized ceramic pots, softening the dark wood and bringing a bungalow garden feel indoors.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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