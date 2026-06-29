Step inside chef Vikas Khanna's typical Indian childhood home in Amritsar, filled with family memories and nostalgia

After whipping up deliciousness in New York, Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna recently came to India for a short break. During his time here, the chef stayed at his childhood home in Amritsar, Punjab. Curly Tales shared a YouTube sneak peek of his house on June 28.

Vikas Khanna recently gave a tour of his family home in Amritsar.

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In the video, chef Vikas Khanna not only gave a tour of his house but also showed around Amritsar through his lens. He even served a home-cooked lunch, talked about his fond memories of his childhood home, and later went around the city enjoying Amritsar's delectable street food. From there, he visited a Gurudwara where the chef and his family take care of autistic children.

Let's take a look inside his home:

Inside Vikas Khanna's childhood home

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{{^usCountry}} Vikas Khanna's home in Amritsar is nostalgia in every corner. It is a quintessential Indian home untouched by modern architecture, which often loses character in the race to attain minimalism or add modern elements. The chef's home is loud, has character, and holds memories of the generations who lived there. According to him, his mother, brother, and sister-in-law stay in the Amritsar home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vikas Khanna's home in Amritsar is nostalgia in every corner. It is a quintessential Indian home untouched by modern architecture, which often loses character in the race to attain minimalism or add modern elements. The chef's home is loud, has character, and holds memories of the generations who lived there. According to him, his mother, brother, and sister-in-law stay in the Amritsar home. {{/usCountry}}

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Chef Vikas's home in Amritsar is a one-storey house with a white facade and a manicured garden surrounding the backyard. One is welcomed into the home through a spacious verandah that covers the front of the house, as in a typical Indian home. You enter through a wooden door that leads to the first floor, where you'll find the living room, dining area, and kitchen.

The living room is a memory down the lane, featuring numerous photos of the chef and his family, even dating back to his grandmother's generation. A large window lets in ample natural light and offers a view of the garden, creating a cosy nook. As for the dining room, it houses a six-seater wooden table, reminding one that the best meals are enjoyed together. There's also a mandir in the dining room, walls decorated with paintings, and plants to add some colour.

About chef Vikas Khanna

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Vikas Khanna is a celebrity chef, restaurateur, cookbook writer, and filmmaker. He has also been a judge on the food reality TV show MasterChef India since its inception. He has already earned a Michelin star, been voted ‘New York’s hottest chef,’ ‘10 Legendary chefs of all time who have revolutionised our eating habits’, and many more accolades. He is the goodwill ambassador for the Smile Foundation.