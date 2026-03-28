Step inside Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly's beautiful 50-year-old childhood home in Mumbai featuring blend of memories

Sharing the history of her Worli home, Rupali revealed in the video that her family has lived there for approximately 48 to 49 years, having moved in after her parents' marriage. Per the Anupamaa actor , her childhood home was originally purchased because it was near the Rajshri office and the home of actor Deven Verma, as Rupali’s father, director Anil Ganguly, was very close to them.

Apart from getting the home tour, Farah also experienced authentic Maharashtrian hospitality as Rupali and her family cooked a traditional meal of pithla and bhakri for her in the video. Let's take a look inside Rupali's home.

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly opened the doors to her humble childhood home in Worli, Mumbai, in a new video posted by filmmaker Farah Khan on her YouTube channel on March 27. Farah and her cook, Dilip, visited Rupali and her mother and also got a home tour of Rupali's childhood home.

As one enters Rupali's family home, they are welcomed into a long hallway that opens into a cosy dining nook and a spacious living room, and adjoins the bedrooms and the kitchen. Every corner of the house holds the family's long-held memories, including framed photos, paintings, awards won by the talented actor and her father over the years, and memorabilia from their careers.

While the dining area is a cosy nook for the family to sit together and enjoy a meal, it features a dining table about 50 years old, originally a wedding gift from Rupali's mother and father. As for the living area, where the family entertains guests, it features photos of Rupali's father, a dedicated display area for awards, arched doorways, large windows to let in natural light, and plush sofas.

The video also gave a tour of Rupali's brother's bedroom – decorated with vibrant green walls, a comfy bed, windows to let in natural light, a spacious closet, and a modern white cabinet. In the video, Shefali quipped that, despite her current fame, she used to sleep in the hall of this apartment while her brother had his own room. As for the kitchen, it is a simple space where the family gathers to cook delicious meals, and also contains a temple.

About Rupali Ganguly Rupali Ganguly is an Indian actor who primarily works in Hindi television. Though she has acted in several films and television series, she is popularly known for starring in the much-loved TV series Anupamaa.

Anupamaa first aired in 2020 and went on to quickly gain immense popularity with Rupali Ganguly’s portrayal of a homemaker’s journey from self-sacrifice to self-realisation, striking a deep chord with audiences.