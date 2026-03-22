Step inside Shalini Passi's 20,000 sq ft palatial home in Delhi which is more beautiful than an art gallery
Shalini Passi and Sanjay Passi's mansion in Delhi, a 20,000 sq ft masterpiece, blends art and luxury with a maximalist style. Here's a look inside.
Art permeates every corner of Sanjay Passi and Shalini Passi’s palatial home in Delhi. Located in the uber-expensive and exclusive Golf Links neighbourhood of the national capital, the bungalow was featured in a YouTube video shared by Curly Tales in December 2024.
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In the video, Shalini gave a home tour of her 20,000 sq ft architectural masterpiece, dripping in art and luxury, which looks more like an art gallery than a home. She shared that it took more than five years to build the mansion, which is a labour of love.
Inside Shalini and Sanjay Passi’s Delhi mansion
The home is characterised by a maximalist style that blends luxury, art, comfort, and nature, with artworks that rival those of the Louvre itself. The first thing that catches one's eye is the shape of the mansion itself, distinctly different from the usual homes one sees in modern cities. It is built in a sweeping curve that overlooks a manicured lawn.
A towering sculpture of the Buddha's head dominates the lawn and serves as the anchor of the house. It is a 25-foot sculpture by renowned artist Subodh Gupta, surrounded by trees, a lavish garden, a seating area, and a bamboo grove.
The minimalist facade of the house – white walls, wooden accents, and large windows that let natural light in – counters the maximalist interiors. Other key highlights include a swimming pool surrounded by nature, a comfortable gazebo for entertainment,
The interiors
As for the interior, the mansion's curving corridor serves as the backdrop for many of the most valued artworks, which are put on display. According to a 2024 interview Shalini Passi gave to Architectural Digest, the mansion is home to paintings, video art, sculptures, installations, Fornasetti bureaus, Gio Ponti tchotchkes, gilt-wood mirrors, étagère bookshelves, an MF Husain painting, and much more.
Though the home is often called a museum, Shalini told AD that nothing in her residence is static. In fact, new pieces are often mixed with old; paintings in storage are pulled out, dusted off, and hung.
While art becomes the centre of attraction, the decor is equally stunning. From crystal chandeliers to plain white walls to allow art to shine, intricate woodwork, plush carpeted floor, Persian rugs, marble flooring, luxurious upholstery, and gilded mirrors make the space even more stunning.
Additionally, the house is made for art. It's cathedral-like central space with massive glass windows not only light up the artworks inside but also perfectly frame the works in the garden.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More