Step inside Shalini Passi's 20,000 sq ft palatial home in Delhi which is more beautiful than an art gallery

Art permeates every corner of Sanjay Passi and Shalini Passi’s palatial home in Delhi. Located in the uber-expensive and exclusive Golf Links neighbourhood of the national capital, the bungalow was featured in a YouTube video shared by Curly Tales in December 2024. Take a look inside Shalini Passi and Sanjay Passi's mansion in Delhi. (Instagram/Shalini Passi, AD India) Also Read | Step inside Michelle and Yohan Poonawalla's extravagant Pune home: A 7.5-acre sanctuary in Koregaon Park In the video, Shalini gave a home tour of her 20,000 sq ft architectural masterpiece, dripping in art and luxury, which looks more like an art gallery than a home. She shared that it took more than five years to build the mansion, which is a labour of love. Inside Shalini and Sanjay Passi’s Delhi mansion

The home is characterised by a maximalist style that blends luxury, art, comfort, and nature, with artworks that rival those of the Louvre itself. The first thing that catches one's eye is the shape of the mansion itself, distinctly different from the usual homes one sees in modern cities. It is built in a sweeping curve that overlooks a manicured lawn. A towering sculpture of the Buddha's head dominates the lawn and serves as the anchor of the house. It is a 25-foot sculpture by renowned artist Subodh Gupta, surrounded by trees, a lavish garden, a seating area, and a bamboo grove. The minimalist facade of the house – white walls, wooden accents, and large windows that let natural light in – counters the maximalist interiors. Other key highlights include a swimming pool surrounded by nature, a comfortable gazebo for entertainment, The interiors