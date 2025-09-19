Step inside Chunky Panday and Bhavna’s stunning Mumbai home with bright sunroom, beautiful garden and stylish bar

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, in a September 19 video on her YouTube channel, gave viewers an exclusive tour of Chunky Panday's home in Mumbai, where he lives with his wife Bhavana Panday. Their cute home, featuring minimal interiors and creative décor, is sure to inspire anyone looking for a stylish yet cosy living space. (Also read: Step inside Baba Ramdev’s ‘jhopdi’ made of Jodhpur stone; features ₹1 lakh kamandal, sprawling goushala and huge kitchen ) Farah Khan offers exclusive look into Chunky Panday's chic mumbai residence.

Inside Chunky Panday's stylish Mumbai home

Farah took a tour of Chunky's home, a stylish mix of aesthetics and minimalism. In the living room, she highlights a huge modern art painting of two figures, jokingly calling them Chunky and Bhavana. The space also features a wooden dining table with a vintage chandelier overhead and a wall beautifully decorated with artwork.

Their stylish living space has a dark, moody palette with vibrant accents. A teal blue Chesterfield sofa anchors the room, placed near a glass coffee table with books and unique decor. An ornate geometric chandelier serves as the central light source. To the left, a recessed home bar with dark walls, bar stools, and a striking blue cabinet completes the area.

Eclectic sunroom and lush garden

The sunroom features a black-and-white geometric tiled floor and a slanted glass-panelled roof. Seating is eclectic, with a dark grey sofa, a white sofa, yellow and black armchairs, and patterned red-and-cream chairs. Floor-to-ceiling windows surround the space, anchored by a round gold coffee table and illuminated by a rustic chandelier, creating a bright, indoor-outdoor lounge. The house also boasts a beautiful garden filled with greenery.

On the work front

Chunky Panday was last seen in the comedy film Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Next, the actor is set to appear in Detective Sherdil and Son of Sardaar 2.