Step inside Elnaaz Norouzi’s beautiful ‘Iranian home’ that balances luxury, warmth and contemporary design
Here’s a sneak peek into German actress Elnaaz Norouzi’s beautiful Mumbai home that blends Iranian influences with modern elegance.
German actress Elnaaz Norouzi, known for her incredible performance in Hindi movies, gave a home tour to Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip. This Persian-origin actor’s home beautifully blends Iranian design elements with chic, modern interiors, creating a space that feels both elegant and inviting. Let’s take a closer look at her stunning home.
Also read | Step inside Tulsi Kumar’s beautifully designed Delhi home, where glam meets comfort
Inside Elnaaz Norouzi’s home
The house welcomes you with a chic door that takes you to its massive living room, all decked in Pinterest elements and a big mirror. From pastels to white, and a pop of colours through decor pieces, Elnaaz's home perfectly depicts her Pinterest mood board. The living room delights with white walls blended well with a white couch, a Persian carpet, and green plants. The pops of colours are added through macrame decor on the wall and on the ceiling. A large television unit on the opposite wall is decorated with planters and personalised pieces.
The living room is clearly demarcated into a dining space where white marble dining tables and chairs add a chic feel to the area. With Iranian art pieces on the wall, Elnaaz kept her dining space minimalistic and clean. The entrance of the house is decorated with a bookshelf that features Elnaaz’s awards and her books and gives access to the other parts of the house. Rather than going with heavy decor pieces, Elnaaz chose to keep her home simple and aesthetic. The living room seamlessly flows into the kitchen, which is sealed by a slider door. The space is decked up with modern appliances and Pinterest-worthy utensils.
The walk-in-closet and bedroom{{/usCountry}}
The living room is clearly demarcated into a dining space where white marble dining tables and chairs add a chic feel to the area. With Iranian art pieces on the wall, Elnaaz kept her dining space minimalistic and clean. The entrance of the house is decorated with a bookshelf that features Elnaaz’s awards and her books and gives access to the other parts of the house. Rather than going with heavy decor pieces, Elnaaz chose to keep her home simple and aesthetic. The living room seamlessly flows into the kitchen, which is sealed by a slider door. The space is decked up with modern appliances and Pinterest-worthy utensils.
The walk-in-closet and bedroom{{/usCountry}}
The other part of the house goes through a gallery that features Persian and Iranian paintings on the wall. Elnaaz took Farah to her walk-in closet space that features everything in white, from the wardrobe to the mirror, and the dressing area as well. An entire cabinet was dedicated to shoes and bags, which clearly indicates Elnaaz’s love for the space. Elnaaz also gave a tour of her bedroom that looked straight out of a Pinterest board. The patterned accent wall gave a pop of colour to the space, decorated with a white bed, lamp, and walls. One of the walls of her house was decorated with her family portrait in black and white, reflecting her bond with her loved ones.
Into the garden
Elnaaz’s house also delights with a beautiful garden space, all decked up with green plants and decor pieces. The entire garden has grass flooring and big planters.