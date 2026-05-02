Step inside Elnaaz Norouzi’s beautiful ‘Iranian home’ that balances luxury, warmth and contemporary design

German actress Elnaaz Norouzi, known for her incredible performance in Hindi movies, gave a home tour to Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip. This Persian-origin actor’s home beautifully blends Iranian design elements with chic, modern interiors, creating a space that feels both elegant and inviting. Let’s take a closer look at her stunning home.

Elnaaz Norouzi gave a tour of her Mumbai home to Farah Khan.(iamelnaaz/Instagram/Youtube)

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Inside Elnaaz Norouzi’s home

The house welcomes you with a chic door that takes you to its massive living room, all decked in Pinterest elements and a big mirror. From pastels to white, and a pop of colours through decor pieces, Elnaaz's home perfectly depicts her Pinterest mood board. The living room delights with white walls blended well with a white couch, a Persian carpet, and green plants. The pops of colours are added through macrame decor on the wall and on the ceiling. A large television unit on the opposite wall is decorated with planters and personalised pieces.

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{{^usCountry}} The living room is clearly demarcated into a dining space where white marble dining tables and chairs add a chic feel to the area. With Iranian art pieces on the wall, Elnaaz kept her dining space minimalistic and clean. The entrance of the house is decorated with a bookshelf that features Elnaaz’s awards and her books and gives access to the other parts of the house. Rather than going with heavy decor pieces, Elnaaz chose to keep her home simple and aesthetic. The living room seamlessly flows into the kitchen, which is sealed by a slider door. The space is decked up with modern appliances and Pinterest-worthy utensils. The walk-in-closet and bedroom {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room is clearly demarcated into a dining space where white marble dining tables and chairs add a chic feel to the area. With Iranian art pieces on the wall, Elnaaz kept her dining space minimalistic and clean. The entrance of the house is decorated with a bookshelf that features Elnaaz’s awards and her books and gives access to the other parts of the house. Rather than going with heavy decor pieces, Elnaaz chose to keep her home simple and aesthetic. The living room seamlessly flows into the kitchen, which is sealed by a slider door. The space is decked up with modern appliances and Pinterest-worthy utensils. The walk-in-closet and bedroom {{/usCountry}}

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The other part of the house goes through a gallery that features Persian and Iranian paintings on the wall. Elnaaz took Farah to her walk-in closet space that features everything in white, from the wardrobe to the mirror, and the dressing area as well. An entire cabinet was dedicated to shoes and bags, which clearly indicates Elnaaz’s love for the space. Elnaaz also gave a tour of her bedroom that looked straight out of a Pinterest board. The patterned accent wall gave a pop of colour to the space, decorated with a white bed, lamp, and walls. One of the walls of her house was decorated with her family portrait in black and white, reflecting her bond with her loved ones.

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Into the garden

Elnaaz’s house also delights with a beautiful garden space, all decked up with green plants and decor pieces. The entire garden has grass flooring and big planters.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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