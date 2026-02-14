Step inside English hotel where Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton sparked romance rumours: For 1 night, it costs...

The Cotswolds has long been a playground for the elite, but one lavish estate here is currently the centre of social media buzz. Estelle Manor, a luxury country club and hotel, has seen a surge in interest following reports of a high-profile 'secret weekend' involving reality TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. Also read | Where do Ambanis stay in Maldives? Inside Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's stunning holiday resort with ₹32 lakh villas UK-based content creator Jake Hughes gave a glimpse of the high-end amenities at the Cotswolds hotel that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton reportedly stayed at. (Instagram/ estellemanor and File Photo)

While the A-listers reportedly enjoyed privacy behind 85 acres of guarded parkland, UK-based content creator Jake Hughes took to Instagram on February 9 to pull back the curtain on what a stay at the lavish hotel actually looks like — and exactly how much it costs.

'The nicest hotel I’ve ever stayed in' In his video that has gained traction, Jake confirmed the rumours that the estate is the current 'it' spot for celebrities. "This is the hotel that Kim Kardashian has just stayed in in England," he told his followers, adding, "The whole internet is talking about this hotel right now."

Jake's review highlighted a blend of historic grandeur and ultra-modern service. He shared in the video that guests are met with a 'crazy manor house' aesthetic where valet services take over immediately, and check-in is accompanied by homemade lemonade. He stayed in a 'cosy room', featuring high-end linens and a bed he described as 'so comfy'. Upon arrival, staff had already delivered his bags and provided a £200 bottle of champagne, he shared.

Jake praised the 'insane' thermal spa journey — which required guests to wear 'crazy ponchos' — and the Roman-inspired bathing facilities. For dinner, he opted for the truffle pasta and steak, which he 'highly recommended' to viewers.