Step inside English hotel where Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton sparked romance rumours: For 1 night, it costs...

Take a tour of the luxury hotel that rumoued couple Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton 'stayed at' in England: Here's how much it costs for a single night.
The Cotswolds has long been a playground for the elite, but one lavish estate here is currently the centre of social media buzz. Estelle Manor, a luxury country club and hotel, has seen a surge in interest following reports of a high-profile 'secret weekend' involving reality TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. Also read | Where do Ambanis stay in Maldives? Inside Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's stunning holiday resort with ₹32 lakh villas
While the A-listers reportedly enjoyed privacy behind 85 acres of guarded parkland, UK-based content creator Jake Hughes took to Instagram on February 9 to pull back the curtain on what a stay at the lavish hotel actually looks like — and exactly how much it costs.
'The nicest hotel I’ve ever stayed in'
In his video that has gained traction, Jake confirmed the rumours that the estate is the current 'it' spot for celebrities. "This is the hotel that Kim Kardashian has just stayed in in England," he told his followers, adding, "The whole internet is talking about this hotel right now."
Jake's review highlighted a blend of historic grandeur and ultra-modern service. He shared in the video that guests are met with a 'crazy manor house' aesthetic where valet services take over immediately, and check-in is accompanied by homemade lemonade. He stayed in a 'cosy room', featuring high-end linens and a bed he described as 'so comfy'. Upon arrival, staff had already delivered his bags and provided a £200 bottle of champagne, he shared.
Jake praised the 'insane' thermal spa journey — which required guests to wear 'crazy ponchos' — and the Roman-inspired bathing facilities. For dinner, he opted for the truffle pasta and steak, which he 'highly recommended' to viewers.
The bill was ‘expensive, but not as bad’
Despite the extravagance, Jake surprised many by suggesting the price tag wasn't as astronomical as expected for a celebrity haunt. "In total, for one night, it was £495 (Approximately ₹61,053), which is expensive, but not as bad as I thought it was going to be," he shared, even questioning in his caption, "Why’s it actually kinda (kind of) cheap??"
The Kardashian-Hamilton connection
The estate’s sudden fame follows reports from early February 2026 that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton spent a day at the property. According to reports, Kim arrived at nearby Oxford Airport via her private jet, while Lewis arrived via helicopter. The pair reportedly shared a suite in the main house and enjoyed exclusive access to the Roman-inspired spa — the same one Jake toured.
Estelle Manor at a glance
As per the official website of the estate, founded by Sharan Pasricha, Estelle Manor is more than just a hotel, it is a private members' club designed as a 'country house for the modern age'.
Located on the doorstep of the Cotswolds in Eynsham, Oxfordshire, the luxurious estate spans 85 acres with an impressive 3,000 acres of surrounding parkland. The property boasts 108 rooms, ranging from cosy spaces to private houses. Guests can unwind at the 3,000 sq metre Eynsham Baths, a Roman-inspired spa oasis. Stay active with padel tennis, kids' club, gym, and 5 pools – there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway or just want to walk the same halls as Kim-Lewis, a night at Estelle Manor will set you back roughly £495 for a standard room, while the luxury suites favoured by the stars can reach well into the thousands.
