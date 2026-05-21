Step inside 'India's first bar inside a museum' with a beautiful view of Bengaluru's famous Cubbon Park

What if you went for a museum date and could refresh later with a drink or two that's inside the establishment itself? It sounds a bit bizarre, right? Well, it is not quite impossible. A bar in Bengaluru, Karnataka, recently opened up, and it is situated right inside a museum.

Bar Cameo's rooftop location provides beautiful views of Cubbon Park. (Instagram)

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Set on the terrace by Cubbon Park, Bar Cameo is India's first bar inside a museum. It opened at Bengaluru's beloved The Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru and is located on the museum's rooftop. It offers a sprawling view of Bengaluru's famous Cubbon Park, making it an ideal spot for scenic relaxation. Let's take a look inside:

Inside India's first bar inside a museum

On April 29, the Instagram account 30 Best Bars India shared details about Bar Cameo, including pictures of its interiors. In the caption, they wrote: “Bar Cameo at Museum of Art and Photography keeps it simple with solid drinks, tight menu, no overplay. Classics are consistent, signatures rotate, and the spirits list covers both staples and premium pours.”

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{{^usCountry}} With its vinyl-led music and the bar counter as the room's focal point, Bar Cameo created a relaxed, culturally vibrant atmosphere that invites exploration. According to the Instagram page, it is built off-site and was installed over two weeks without disturbing the art below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With its vinyl-led music and the bar counter as the room's focal point, Bar Cameo created a relaxed, culturally vibrant atmosphere that invites exploration. According to the Instagram page, it is built off-site and was installed over two weeks without disturbing the art below. {{/usCountry}}

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It is a fully functioning bar with a mirrored slanted ceiling, ruby-red swivel seats, and vintage Air India posters worth crores. Stepping into the 60-seater, the dim lighting creates an atmosphere of mystery, perfect for a bar, where you can have fun with friends or find some private time with your partner.

Meanwhile, the extended area near the windows, which offers sprawling views of Cubbon Park, features large windows that let in natural light, several plants to liven up the space, cream and rattan wood furniture, and modern chandeliers that look like leaves, matching the park's vibe.

About Bar Cameo

Per 30 Best Bars India, the menu at Bar Cameo is built by Kanishka Sharma and Pallavi Menon, the chef-founders behind Bangalore's Favourite restaurant, Navu. The drinks offered here are a concise list of signatures, classics done well, and a considered selection of spirits, wines and beers.

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So, next time, if all the art at the Museum of Art and Photography puts you in a reflective mood, linger till closing time and head to Bar Cameo on the rooftop for some refreshing drinks.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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