Step inside romantic 18th-century Lake Como villa where Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in fairytale wedding
Take a tour of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s 2018 wedding venue – explore Villa del Balbianello’s lush gardens, historic library and cinematic views.
Perched on the rugged, wooded promontory of the Lavedo peninsula, Villa del Balbianello stands as a testament to 18th-century elegance and timeless romance. While it has long been a crown jewel of Lake Como, it gained pop-culture immortality as the sanctuary for actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s spectacular 2018 wedding. Also read | Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding pictures, videos: See the bride, groom and guests
From its vine-draped loggias to its meticulously curated interiors, here is a look inside one of the world’s most exclusive estates.
Villa del Balbianello's storied legacy
Originally commissioned by Cardinal Angelo Maria Durini in the late 1700s, the villa was designed as a secluded retreat for literature and the arts, per Fondo per l'Ambiente Italiano.
However, much of the interior character seen today is reportedly the work of its last private owner, Guido Monzino – an adventurer at heart, he was the first Italian to scale Mount Everest. Upon his death in 1988, he bequeathed the villa to the Fondo per l'Ambiente Italiano, ensuring his vast collections remained intact for the world to see.{{/usCountry}}
However, much of the interior character seen today is reportedly the work of its last private owner, Guido Monzino – an adventurer at heart, he was the first Italian to scale Mount Everest. Upon his death in 1988, he bequeathed the villa to the Fondo per l'Ambiente Italiano, ensuring his vast collections remained intact for the world to see.{{/usCountry}}
A masterclass in curated luxury{{/usCountry}}
A masterclass in curated luxury{{/usCountry}}
The villa’s aesthetic is a rare blend of English and French furnishings paired with an incredible array of global artefacts. A bibliophile’s dream, the library is clad in rich wood panelling and reportedly houses over 4,000 volumes, many focusing on geography and travel. The warm amber tones of the drapes and leather armchairs create a scholarly yet cosy atmosphere under a grand crystal chandelier.
The Loggia Durini is perhaps the most iconic architectural feature; this arched gallery is draped in lush green creeping vines. It offers a double view of the lake — one side looks toward the Gulf of Diana, while the other overlooks the Gulf of Venus.
Gardens that are sculpted to perfection
The outdoor spaces at Villa del Balbianello are not typical gardens; they are living sculptures. Because the villa is built on a rock, traditional flower beds are scarce. Instead, the focus is on topiary art. Trees are pruned into unusual, dramatic shapes, including the famous umbrella-shaped holm oak that requires specialised gardeners to maintain its perfect silhouette.
Romantic pathways lined with 18th-century statues lead visitors to panoramic terraces. The greenery seamlessly integrates with the stone architecture, with ivy meticulously trained to wrap around the loggia's columns.
Whether it’s the history of exploration or the aura of a modern-day fairytale, Villa del Balbianello remains Lake Como's most enchanting masterpiece. For Deepika and Ranveer, the villa provided the ultimate privacy and prestige. Accessible primarily by taxi boat from Lido di Lenno, the estate transforms into a fortress of beauty, offering 360-degree views of the crystalline waters and the Italian Alps.