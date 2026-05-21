This Indian bride planned her dreamy Lake Como wedding that had only 9 guests and the photos are unreal

In an era where 'big fat Indian weddings' often feel like high-production theatrical performances, Kinjal Patel and Herit Vachhani chose a different path — one defined by silence, soul, and a guest list that could fit in a single extra-large SUV. Also read | Inside fashion influencer Sejal Kumar's simple wedding, where she opted for a graceful saree instead of heavy bridalwear Kinjal Patel and Herit Vachhani's Lake Como wedding redefines luxury with just nine guests, prioritising personal connections over grandeur. (Pics: House on the Clouds) Their 2025 nuptials at the iconic Villa Balbiano in Lake Como, Italy, redefined luxury as something deeply personal, proving that the most special wedding celebrations aren't built on guest counts, but on intentionality. Floral whimsy meets Italian grandeur The wedding photos, captured by House on the Clouds with an ethereal, film-like quality, look less like a structured event and more like a painting come to life. The ceremony took place on a verdant lawn overlooking the shimmering waters of Lake Como, framed by the dramatic silhouettes of the Italian Alps. Instead of a traditional, heavy wooden mandap, the couple opted for meandering floral installations. These weren't rigid structures but organic clusters of hydrangeas in shades of periwinkle and lavender, vibrant orange gerberas, and exotic bird of paradise. From an aerial view, these blooms created a soft, winding path that cradled the couple, looking as though the garden itself had grown specifically to witness their vows.

The bride wore pink Kinjal’s choice of attire — a timeless pink lehenga-style saree by fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani — offered a soft contrast to the deep greens and blues of the landscape. The intricate embroidery shimmered under the overcast Italian sky, while her long, sweeping veil added a sense of poetic minimalism as it trailed across the grass. One of the most striking images captures the varmala (exchange of garlands), where the couple stands framed by the lake. The groom, Herit, in a sophisticated cream sherwani, leans back with a smile as Kinjal places the garland around him — a moment of pure, unhurried bliss. 9 guests attended the dreamy Lake Como wedding In an October 2025 interview with Vogue India, the couple peeled back the layers of the decision-making process. While the world expected a grand gala, the couple sought a 'peaceful, warm, intimate feeling'. "We didn’t want to get lost in our own wedding. Instead, we wanted to fully and completely be ourselves with the people who understood us the most," the couple shared. By limiting the guest list to just nine family members, the couple bypassed the typical stressors of Indian weddings — the complex logistics of hundreds of guests, the social performance, and the blur of a three-day marathon. Instead, the couple spent the time at Passalacqua, the historic hotel where the reception was held, treating the family to a private dinner that felt more like a home celebration than a corporate event.