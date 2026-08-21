Step inside Roshni Chopra’s dreamy home with a luxe walk-in closet, chic bar counter, and breathtaking views

Indian television actor Roshni Chopra recently built her dream home in Mumbai. She took to Instagram on August 20, 2026, to share glimpses of her new home that features curated luxury. Let’s take a closer look at her home.

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Inside Roshni Chopra’s home

Roshni’s dream home exudes a quiet, curated luxury, where contemporary design is softened with warm tones, sculptural details, and a subtle vintage influence. She opted for a calm and cohesive palette, built around shades of white, ivory, beige, cream, and warm wood.

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Into the living and dining room

{{^usCountry}} The living room is defined by its dramatic arched architecture, which gives the open space a distinctive identity. Roshni opted for soft and rounded furniture, including plush sofas, curved armchairs, and coffee tables. The fireplace, framed by a tall arched mirror, adds another layer of classic elegance. Large windows dressed in neutral curtains allow natural light to filter through, making the interiors feel airy and serene. A glass globe chandelier with warm-toned detailing creates pools of ambient light. Her massive living room also features a corner bar counter overlooking the skyline of the city, making it perfect to host friends and family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room is defined by its dramatic arched architecture, which gives the open space a distinctive identity. Roshni opted for soft and rounded furniture, including plush sofas, curved armchairs, and coffee tables. The fireplace, framed by a tall arched mirror, adds another layer of classic elegance. Large windows dressed in neutral curtains allow natural light to filter through, making the interiors feel airy and serene. A glass globe chandelier with warm-toned detailing creates pools of ambient light. Her massive living room also features a corner bar counter overlooking the skyline of the city, making it perfect to host friends and family. {{/usCountry}}

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The dining area continues the language of understated sophistication. Roshni opted for a simple, elegant dining table paired with sculptural chairs featuring curved wooden frames and light upholstered seats. Roshni decorated the dining table with tropical elements including candle stands, plants, and metal figurines.

Kitchen area

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The kitchen is perhaps one of the most distinctive spaces, combining contemporary functionality with old-world elegance. Light wood cabinetry keeps the room warm and natural, while brass-framed glass cabinets add a luxurious touch.

Bedroom and bathroom space

The bathroom embraces a more dramatic interpretation.. Marble walls, brass-framed glass partitions, and a sculptural freestanding bathtub create a luxurious, almost boutique-hotel atmosphere. Her bedroom also features a large walk-in closet that naturally opens into a luxury bathroom featuring a bath tub and modern amenities.

Who is Roshni Chopra?

Roshni Chopra is an Indian actor, television presenter, and the winner of NDTV Imagine's reality show. Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl. She is also known for playing the role of Pia, one of the three female leads in the Zee TV series Kasamh Se. Roshni was also the presenter of the pre- and post-match cricket show on Doordarshan.

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