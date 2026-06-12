Step inside Shilpa Shetty’s Maison Twenty-Seven by Bastian in Ahmedabad: A luxury 52,000 sq-ft restaurant

Shilpa Shetty, actor and entrepreneur, known for her fitness, acting, and a chain of luxury restaurants, recently launched a new branch in Ahmedabad. From signature recipes to opulent decor, Shilpa Shetty’s restaurants have always been the talk of the town. Let’s take a closer look at this new place in Ahmedabad, which is taking over the internet for its luxury quotient.

A look at Shilpa Shetty’s new Ahmedabad restaurant Maison Twenty-Seven by Bastian.(maison27bybastian/Instagram)

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Inside Shilpa Shetty’s Maison in Ahmedabad

Located in Forecourt, outside Arrivals, Terminal 2, Ahmedabad Airport, Shilpa Shetty’s Maison is a massive, luxury 52,000 sq-ft dining and lifestyle destination operated in partnership with Adani Airports. From grand chandeliers to artistic walls, this spot offers a vibrant combination of red, black, orange, and yellow aesthetics, featuring everything from vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus to a dedicated kids’ play area.

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{{^usCountry}} It is India’s first airport-integrated hospitality and wellness destination, which is very different from the other Bastian in Mumbai. This branch is all about a blend of bold colours, playful patterns, and textured walls that instantly grab attention while still giving the restaurant a luxury feel. According to Shilpa Shetty, Maison is about mindful indulgence, wellness, and spaces that truly help you unwind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is India’s first airport-integrated hospitality and wellness destination, which is very different from the other Bastian in Mumbai. This branch is all about a blend of bold colours, playful patterns, and textured walls that instantly grab attention while still giving the restaurant a luxury feel. According to Shilpa Shetty, Maison is about mindful indulgence, wellness, and spaces that truly help you unwind. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The massive 52,000 sq ft area can easily accommodate hundreds of guests without making the place feel cramped. The drink setup placed right inside the dining section of the restaurant makes it a centre of attraction. However, what sets it apart is the choice of lighting. From grand chandeliers to small warm lamps placed around the corners, makes this place look cosy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The massive 52,000 sq ft area can easily accommodate hundreds of guests without making the place feel cramped. The drink setup placed right inside the dining section of the restaurant makes it a centre of attraction. However, what sets it apart is the choice of lighting. From grand chandeliers to small warm lamps placed around the corners, makes this place look cosy. {{/usCountry}}

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What to expect from the restaurant?

Through this branch of Bastian, Shilpa ensured to bring a multi-faceted experience for the travellers. It is launched to offer a premium experience to travellers, businessmen, and Ahmedabad residents. From veg taco, mexican paneer bowl, strawberry matcha, and pull me up a hazelnut dessert, there is wide variety of food on offer. The restaurant also has separate Jain and vegan options available. There is a separate section for assorted desserts that you can pick as per your choice.

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Who is Shilpa Shetty?

Shilpa Shetty is an Indian actor who works primarily in Bollywood movies. Debuted with Baazigar in 1993, Shilpa Shetty became one of the top actresses of the 90s. The romantic drama Dhadkan marked a turning point in Shetty’s career. Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Jaanwar, Indian (2001), Rishtey (2002), Phir Milenge (2004), and Life in a Metro (2007) are some of her popular movies.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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