Inside Shilpa Shetty's 500-seater restaurant Bastian with Mumbai Sea Link view and ‘ ₹3 crore' daily turnover
Shilpa Shetty's Bastian restaurant chain features an impressive 500-seater space that blends modern decor, scenic views, and a thriving nightlife atmosphere.
Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai-based restaurant chain Bastian has gained immense popularity over the years. The actor and Bastian co-founder Ranjit Bindra appeared in an episode of The Curly Tales shared on YouTube on February 24, giving a glimpse into what went into making the restaurant chain a successful hospitality empire.
The restaurant chain has become a hotspot for Bollywood celebrities and affluent people to dine and host parties. Besides ‘a turnover of ₹2 to 3 crore every night’, reportedly, the restaurant is also known for its high-end prices, a ₹2,000 entry charge, and luxurious setting.
Inside Shilpa Shetty's Bastian empire
Initially, the restaurant opened as an 80-seater eatery in Bandra, followed by a 210-seater restaurant in Worli known for its rich interiors, high ceilings, and panoramic views. While the Bandra and Worli branches in Mumbai are now closed, Bastian at the Top in Dadar is still an active outlet. The Dadar outlet became a hotspot, with its 500-seater location offering a beautiful view of the Mumbai Sea Link.
Shilpa Shetty and her team aimed to create a "different world inside" through the interiors. The design philosophy, according to the actor and her co-founder, was built around the restaurant's ambience and food together. Bindra mentioned a specific instance with a previous restaurant where he felt the two were mismatched, leading him to change the entire experience and menu to ensure they were in sync.
The vision and decor
The conceptualisation and vision for the restaurant's physical space are driven by Ranjit Bindra. The shift from the original 80-seater in Bandra to the massive 500-seater in Dadar reflects a strategy of creating aspirational experiences in larger, more impressive spaces.
The Bastian Worli restaurant follows a beige-and-white theme throughout the 500-seater space, marrying Boho with beach vibes. The decor includes large windows offering scenic views of the Mumbai skyline, wooden furniture, wicker chairs, coral reef-inspired decor pieces, plenty of plants that add a pop of colour to the neutral shades, modern lamps on tables, a massive laughing Buddha statue, arched windows, and double-high ceilings.
About Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty is an actor, avid fitness enthusiast, and entrepreneur. She is married to Raj Kundra. The couple tied the knot in 2009. They have two children: a son, Viaan, born in 2012, and a daughter, Samisha, born in 2020 via surrogacy. Her younger sister, Shamita Shetty, is also an actress.
