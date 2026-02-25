Does Shilpa Shetty's Bastian really make ₹3 crore per day? Do controversies impact business? Restaurateur clarifies

During the interaction, Shilpa and Ranjit were asked whether it was true that Bastian earns ₹3 crore per day. As the actor simply smiled, Ranjit replied, “I hope that was true. And, I’m sure one day it’ll be true. So, let’s keep our fingers crossed.” This claim surfaced in October 2025 when Shobhaa told Barkha Dutt on her podcast, “One single restaurant in Mumbai has a turnover of ₹2-3 crore a night. On a slow night, the turnover is ₹2 crore, and on weekends it is ₹3 crore.” When asked about the restaurant she was referring to, Shobhaa mentioned, “It’s Bastian. It’s the new Bastian.”

Actor Shilpa Shetty and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra’s Mumbai restaurant Bastian, which has been in business for 10 years, made news last year when Shobhaa De claimed that it brings in ₹2-3 crore per day, depending on the week. On Curly Tales, the duo addressed this claim, discussing whether business is affected by recent controversies surrounding Shilpa.

Do controversies affect their business? During the interaction, Ranjit admitted, “We have been in the news for the past six months for every month.” Shilpa spoke about the negativity she sees on social media, stating that it’s a ‘very difficult part to play’ and be in the public eye. She also mentioned that, given her work in a competitive field, ‘people can go to any lengths’ to create negative publicity. She also mentioned that her name has ‘become clickbait’. When asked if this affects business, Ranjit was quick to reply, “No, not at all. Any kind of publicity is good publicity,” with a laugh.

Recent work Shilpa was last seen in the 2023 film Sukhee, which wasn’t a commercial success, and the 2024 Prime Video web series, Indian Police Force. She will soon star in a Kannada film titled KD: The Devil starring Dhruv Sarja, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. The film was supposed to be released in theatres last year, but was postponed. Shilpa has also most recently been a judge on the dance show India’s Got Talent.

In December last year, Shilpa approached the Bombay High Court to file a plea against the misuse of her personality rights, in the form of AI-generated morphed photos and videos online. The court termed the photos "extremely disturbing and shocking" and ordered their deletion and removal from social media platforms, providing significant relief to the actor.