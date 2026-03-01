Step inside actor Soubin Shahir’s 6,300 square foot Kochi flat, a masterclass in modern-South Indian fusion: Take a tour

In a 13 February 2026 Architectural Digest India (AD India) article, the actor shared a look at his residence that seamlessly bridges his South Indian heritage with contemporary minimalism. The home is more than just a celebrity residence; it is a meticulously curated gallery of Soubin’s personal aesthetic — one that favours earthiness over opulence and nature-inspired serenity over city chaos.

In the heart of Kochi’s urban bustle lies a sanctuary that feels worlds away from the camera flashes and film sets. Actor-producer Soubin Shahir , a mainstay of Malayalam cinema, has opened the doors to his sprawling 6,300-square-foot apartment. Also read | Step inside Swades star Gayatri Oberoi, billionaire Vikas Oberoi's 9-storey Mumbai mansion that is a work of art

The home has a neutral, grounding palette of terracottas, muted greens, and stone greys, echoing the natural landscapes of the Malabar coast. You’ll find statement lamps in corners that otherwise feature sleek, designer furniture.

The standout feature of Soubin's house is its modern-South Indian decor. Eschewing the coldness of ultra-modern glass and steel, the home leans heavily into warm textures. Traditional teak wood — a staple of Kerala architecture — is used throughout but with clean, mid-century modern lines.

Spanning a massive 6,300 square feet, the apartment feels less like a high-rise unit and more like a bungalow in the sky. The layout is designed to maximise Kerala's tropical light, with massive windows and open-plan transitions that allow air and energy to flow freely.

Bringing the outdoors in Living up to its nature-inspired theme, the apartment is punctuated by pockets of greenery. Indoor courtyards and strategically placed planters create a sense of continuity with the lush Kochi greenery visible from the balconies. The use of natural stone flooring further enhances the tactile, 'barefoot luxury' feel of the space.

Soubin told AD India, "I had always known that some day when I set up my own home, I would have lots of plants around me—a whole lot more than just a cute little garden! Maybe, my passion for plants also stems from a subconscious need to retain the innocence and simplicity of my childhood days.”

The Instagram-worthy hero spots For the social media age, every corner of the home is a frame waiting to happen. The living room is a masterclass in clutter-free living, featuring low-slung seating and statement art pieces that reflect the actor's eclectic taste. Then there is a sprawling balcony that serves as an urban garden, offering panoramic views of the city while remaining private.

While the home is undeniably stylish, Soubin highlighted that it is, first and foremost, a family space. It is a home built for slow mornings and quiet evenings, away from the demanding pace of the film industry.