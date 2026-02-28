Step inside Swades star Gayatri Oberoi, billionaire Vikas Oberoi's 9-storey Mumbai mansion that is a work of art

Lissoni told AD about the home, “It’s a large home but every corner is designed with intention. I’m a bit of a staircase fanatic—there’s one for public use and one for private, each with its own architectural identity.”

The home is better called a mansion. It is spread over nine storeys in Mumbai's posh Juhu. It comes with stunning views of the Arabian Sea and design features that put even modern art galleries to shame.

Former actor Gayatri Oberoi and her billionaire husband Vikas Oberoi have opened the doors to their majestic Mumbai home. Their home features in the latest edition of Architechtural Digest and shows how Italian master Piero Lissoni designed the entire space.

The most prominent features of the home are its two swirling staircases, something Lissoni is most famous for. The sharp edges and stark tones catch attention and give a modern touch to the otherwise ignored space.

The home is planned with a clear and considered flow. The two basement levels are dedicated to parking and wellness, featuring an entire floor with a gym, spa and a private 12-seater cinema. From the ground floor up to the third floor, the spaces are designed primarily for hosting and entertaining.

Gayatri said about her vision for the home, “Vikas always said the house should run like a boutique hotel—and initially, I hated that comparison. ‘It’s a home, not a hotel!’ But in function, it truly does run that efficiently.”