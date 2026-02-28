Step inside Swades star Gayatri Oberoi, billionaire Vikas Oberoi's 9-storey Mumbai mansion that is a work of art
Gayatri and Vikas Oberoi's Mumbai home, designed by Piero Lissoni, features two stunning staircases, modern aesthetics, and a layout ideal for entertaining.
Former actor Gayatri Oberoi and her billionaire husband Vikas Oberoi have opened the doors to their majestic Mumbai home. Their home features in the latest edition of Architechtural Digest and shows how Italian master Piero Lissoni designed the entire space.
The home is better called a mansion. It is spread over nine storeys in Mumbai's posh Juhu. It comes with stunning views of the Arabian Sea and design features that put even modern art galleries to shame.
Inside Gayatri and Vikas' home
Lissoni told AD about the home, “It’s a large home but every corner is designed with intention. I’m a bit of a staircase fanatic—there’s one for public use and one for private, each with its own architectural identity.”
The most prominent features of the home are its two swirling staircases, something Lissoni is most famous for. The sharp edges and stark tones catch attention and give a modern touch to the otherwise ignored space.
The home is planned with a clear and considered flow. The two basement levels are dedicated to parking and wellness, featuring an entire floor with a gym, spa and a private 12-seater cinema. From the ground floor up to the third floor, the spaces are designed primarily for hosting and entertaining.
Gayatri said about her vision for the home, “Vikas always said the house should run like a boutique hotel—and initially, I hated that comparison. ‘It’s a home, not a hotel!’ But in function, it truly does run that efficiently.”
Another home tour
Earlier last year, Gayatri and Vikas had also featured one of the properties by their company in a video tour for YouTuber and real estate enthusiast Enes Yilmazer. That property was at Three Sixty West in Worli, Mumbai.
The home is spread across 16,000 square feet of interior space, five bedrooms, and seven bathrooms. It was on the market for $50 million ( ₹400 crore). The unit comes with a spacious lobby area directly off the elevators. Speaking about the home, Gayatri says in the video that her and Vikas enjoy the ‘work’ too much to call it ‘work’. Both of them take a passionate interest in any project they take up.
Gayatri starred in just one movie, Shah Rukh Khan's Swades and then left cinema entirely. Gayatri and Vikas were in news in 2023 after their car crashed into another on a highway in Italy, leaving two Swiss nationals dead.