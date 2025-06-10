Swades star Gayatri Oberoi returns in front of camera to flex her 400 crore property with husband Vikas Oberoi. Watch

Gayatri Joshi made a Bollywood debut for the ages in 2004 with Swades. She was Shah Rukh Khan's leading lady and was being directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Everyone knew she was the next big thing and then something changed, her name. Gayatri Joshi married billionaire businessman Vikas Oberoi and became Gayatri Oberoi. She never starred in another movie again and started a beautiful family with Vikas, even becoming a creative partner in his realty business. Gayatri Oberoi shared all the features of her massive home at 360 West, Worli.

Gayatri and Vikas Oberoi flex their property

Now, Gayatri Oberoi, director of Oberoi Realty, has starred front and centre in YouTuber and real estate enthusiast Enes Yilmazer's new video, shot at Oberoi's Realty's prime property, Three Sixty West in Worli, Mumbai. The YouTuber takes a tour of a special home on the 45th floor of the skyscraper as Gayatri doles out details on what inspires her design choices and more.

The home is spread across 16,000 square feet of interior space, five bedrooms, and seven bathrooms. It was on the market for $50 million ( ₹400 crore). The unit comes with a spacious lobby area directly off the elevators. Speaking about the home, Gayatri says in the video that her and Vikas enjoy the ‘work’ too much to call it ‘work’. Both of them take a passionate interest in any project they take up.

Gayatri explains how the design incorporates Indian resources while maintaining a contemporary European/international look. The use of texture and variations of the same material is a key design principle. The feeling upon walking through the completed unit is that "you're home," with a focus on the flow of how a person would live there.

Video lands on Reddit

The clip of Gayatri's bit from the video also made its way to Reddit. A person wrote, “Bro her husband is the CEO of Oberoi realty he is estimated to be worth US$4.5 billion.” “Bas 400 crore ke discount pe dedogi toh hum lelenge,” joked another. “Anyone know how she ended up marrying a billionaire? Did they fall in love after her fame with Swades?,” commented a person.

Gayatri and Vikas were in news in 2023 after their car crashed into another on a highway in Italy, leaving two Swiss nationals dead.