Gayatri Joshi, Vikas Oberoi make first public appearance since Italy car crash, pose together at Jio World Plaza event

In her first public appearance since her car crash in Italy last month, Swades actor Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi graced the red carpet at the grand launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Gayatri posed for paparazzi with Vikas, who is the chairman and MD of Oberoi Realty, for the first time since their car accident in Italy made headlines. Also read: Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi return to India after Italy car crash Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi make first public appearance post Italy accident. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Gayatri Joshi, Vikas Oberoi's joint appearance

Gayatri Joshi wore a yellow dress with feathered sleeves, while Vikas, whose current nett worth as per a Forbes report stands at $3.7 billion, was in a blue suit. The two smiled and posed for pictures as they arrived together at the Jio World Plaza launch event. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Vikas walked ahead as Gayatri posed solo for pictures, but joined her after being asked by photographers to pose for pictures.

Vikas and Gayatri's car crash

Earlier in October, Gayatri and Vikas Oberoi had returned to Mumbai, days after their car crash in Sardinia, Italy that left two Swiss nationals dead. Vikas was reportedly driving one of the cars involved in the fatal car crash, but after an investigation, he was let off as there was reportedly no prima facie case against him.

A video of the crash involving two luxury sports cars – a Lamborghini and a Ferrari – had gone viral. A couple from Switzerland – Markus Krautli and Melissa Krautli – died in the crash that caused a camper to overturn. According to a report by Italian publication L'Unione Sarda, Vikas was driving the blue Lamborghini Huracan. The roof of the Lamborghini was reportedly ripped off, but both Vikas and Gayatri were unharmed.

Oberoi Realty, in a statement at the time had said, "Our chairman and managing director Mr Vikas Oberoi and his wife Mrs Gayatri Oberoi had met with accident in Sardinia, Italy on 2nd October 2023. By God's grace they both are unhurt and have returned back home to Mumbai safely.

Gayatri, who was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 film Swades, had confirmed in a Free Press Journal report last month that she and her husband were doing 'absolutely fine' after the car crash. The portal quoted Gayatri as saying, “Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here... With God's grace, we both are absolutely fine.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail