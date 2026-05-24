Step inside this gorgeous holiday home in Bengaluru with earthy architecture, warm interiors and its own pizza unit

In today’s apartment community lifestyle, having an independent holiday home tucked away in the outskirts of the city is like a dream for many. Priyam Sarawat, a content creator, got a house tour of one of the beautiful holiday homes owned by a couple in Bengaluru that combines earthy construction with a unique in-house pizza unit. Let’s take a closer look at the house.

Priyam Saraswat gave a tour of a holiday homes in Bengaluru.(priyamsaraswat/Instagram)

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​Also read | Step inside Tulsi Kumar’s beautifully designed Delhi home, where glam meets comfort

Inside the holiday home

Named Amara, after a beautiful tree, this holiday home in Bengaluru comes with tranquil interiors and a pizza unit perfect for cosy gatherings. The house welcomes with a stunning wooden door that opens into a massive open-air layout house. All decked up in earthy interiors, the house feels cool and classic.

The living room delights with earthy decor and walls whose main composition is soil that keeps the room naturally cool and breathable. The accent wall features a wall decor made out of a saree. The living room further features an open kitchen, which is decked out with bamboo and cane light fittings, taken from Assam.

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{{^usCountry}} Most of the house's interiors feature natural materials to foster a connection with nature. The house has more open space that allows the couple a perfect escape from the boxed living in an apartment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most of the house's interiors feature natural materials to foster a connection with nature. The house has more open space that allows the couple a perfect escape from the boxed living in an apartment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Outside of the house {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Outside of the house {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The garden area of the house delights with a massive earthy pizza unit, made using soil and hay. It allows the couple to enjoy a picnic and happy family get-togethers without the need to step out of the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The garden area of the house delights with a massive earthy pizza unit, made using soil and hay. It allows the couple to enjoy a picnic and happy family get-togethers without the need to step out of the house. {{/usCountry}}

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There is a cosy outdoor dining area as well, made around the Amara tree for aesthetics. The house uses Lantana, used as a sunbreaker and boundary to line the house. The house also features a beautiful pool that blends well with nature. The garden area of the home delights with a variety of green trees and plants that not only surround the house but also double as a picnic spot for the family.

Into the bedroom and deck

The Lantana lined up stairs takes us to the master bedroom, which features a large wooden vintage-style bed and minimal decor, mostly earthy lights, and a small seating setup. It also has two massive decks around the bedroom for proper cross ventilation. The area and the construction of the house allow a lot of birdwatching and nature moments for the family. It also has a lazy chair for relaxing in the evening.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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