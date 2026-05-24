Step inside this gorgeous holiday home in Bengaluru with earthy architecture, warm interiors and its own pizza unit
Here’s a sneak peek into Amara, a beautiful holiday home in Bengaluru that features earthy construction, stem decor, and a pizza unit.
In today’s apartment community lifestyle, having an independent holiday home tucked away in the outskirts of the city is like a dream for many. Priyam Sarawat, a content creator, got a house tour of one of the beautiful holiday homes owned by a couple in Bengaluru that combines earthy construction with a unique in-house pizza unit. Let’s take a closer look at the house.
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Inside the holiday home
Named Amara, after a beautiful tree, this holiday home in Bengaluru comes with tranquil interiors and a pizza unit perfect for cosy gatherings. The house welcomes with a stunning wooden door that opens into a massive open-air layout house. All decked up in earthy interiors, the house feels cool and classic.
The living room delights with earthy decor and walls whose main composition is soil that keeps the room naturally cool and breathable. The accent wall features a wall decor made out of a saree. The living room further features an open kitchen, which is decked out with bamboo and cane light fittings, taken from Assam.
Most of the house's interiors feature natural materials to foster a connection with nature. The house has more open space that allows the couple a perfect escape from the boxed living in an apartment.{{/usCountry}}
Most of the house's interiors feature natural materials to foster a connection with nature. The house has more open space that allows the couple a perfect escape from the boxed living in an apartment.{{/usCountry}}
Outside of the house{{/usCountry}}
Outside of the house{{/usCountry}}
The garden area of the house delights with a massive earthy pizza unit, made using soil and hay. It allows the couple to enjoy a picnic and happy family get-togethers without the need to step out of the house.{{/usCountry}}
The garden area of the house delights with a massive earthy pizza unit, made using soil and hay. It allows the couple to enjoy a picnic and happy family get-togethers without the need to step out of the house.{{/usCountry}}
There is a cosy outdoor dining area as well, made around the Amara tree for aesthetics. The house uses Lantana, used as a sunbreaker and boundary to line the house. The house also features a beautiful pool that blends well with nature. The garden area of the home delights with a variety of green trees and plants that not only surround the house but also double as a picnic spot for the family.
Into the bedroom and deck
The Lantana lined up stairs takes us to the master bedroom, which features a large wooden vintage-style bed and minimal decor, mostly earthy lights, and a small seating setup. It also has two massive decks around the bedroom for proper cross ventilation. The area and the construction of the house allow a lot of birdwatching and nature moments for the family. It also has a lazy chair for relaxing in the evening.