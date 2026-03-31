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    Step inside this mountain-themed, wheelchair-friendly home in Karnal, Haryana, that blends design with accessibility

    Here’s a sneak peek to one of the beautiful wheel-chair friendly homes in Karnal, Haryana that features rustic mountain vibes.

    Published on: Mar 31, 2026 5:32 PM IST
    By Anukriti Srivastava
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    From massive garden space to high-ceiling, rustic furniture to mountain vibes, this beautiful house in Karnal has left the internet awestruck with its beauty. Named as Harbhson house, this stunning property belongs to a transport owner and his family living in Karnal. In a house tour with Priyam Saraswat, the owner takes the viewers through his beautifully designed home that blends design with accessibility. This wheel-chair friendly home is designed keeping in mind the needs of the elderly and family's needs.

    A tour of wheel-chair friendly mountain-themed home in Karnal, Haryana. (Instagram)
    A tour of wheel-chair friendly mountain-themed home in Karnal, Haryana. (Instagram)

    ​Also read | Step inside Tulsi Kumar’s beautifully designed Delhi home, where glam meets comfort

    Inside the mountain-themed house

    Named after the mother of the owner, Harbhajan Kaur, this second home is based on a mountain-theme. Starting from the vaulted and double-heighted ceiling, the house welcomes visitors with a giant modern door. The best part of the house is its internal cooling, which is because of the double-heighted structure. No matter how hot it is outside, the inside of the house remains cool.

    The entrance of the house also features a beautiful half-balcony that doubles as a game room. The elegant light fixtures added throughout the living space make it warm and inviting, while keeping that mountain home vibe intact. The low-lying wooden stairs go to the balcony space that delights with a large pool table and books all around the wall-mounted shelves.

    Into the corridor

    This mountain-themed house features a long corridor with interesting flooring and hand-crafted wooden light fixtures that instantly attract attention. It also has wall-fitted shelves with decorative pieces, adding to the glamour of the space. The sliding glass doors give a beautiful view of the massive garden.

    The entrance of the house also features a beautiful half balcony that doubles into a game room. (Instagram)
    The entrance of the house also features a beautiful half balcony that doubles into a game room. (Instagram)

    A walk through the garden

    The highlight of this beautiful home is its massive, lush garden surrounded by greenery, flowers, and wooden furniture. The large pots placed in the passage area make it look like a heritage lawn. The garden gives a perfect external view of the house. A 100-year-old bullock cart transformed into a planter, and a massive bonfire space adds a luxury vibe to the space.

    Into the bedrooms and dining space

    The house features a total of four bedrooms, though kept simple and rustic. The bedroom delights with a 50-year-old bed, elegant light fixtures on top, wooden side tables, macrame on the accent wall, and a rustic fan. The large dining room of the house boasts a massive dining table and a corner wood-fire pizza-oven, perfect for satiating pizza cravings. The dining space also has light fixtures.

    • Anukriti Srivastava
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Anukriti Srivastava

      Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More

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