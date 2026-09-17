In an at home video tour with Nayandeep Rakshit on September 12, 2026, social media content creator Urfi Javed gave a house tour of her apartment in Mumbai. The house blends airy interiors, bright accents, and highly personalised decor choices. Let’s take a closer look.

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Inside Urfi Javed’s home

Urfi’s living room is one of the most spacious areas of the home, designed around large floor-to-ceiling windows. The abundance of glass makes the room feel even bigger while allowing natural light to dominate the interiors. She intentionally opted for blue furniture for the entire house.

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{{^usCountry}} A turquoise-blue sectional sofa becomes the focal point of the room, paired with colourful patterned cushions that add a playful touch. The seating is arranged around a low coffee table, keeping the centre of the room relatively open. One of the most distinctive details is the sculptural wooden pendant light hanging from the ceiling. The dining area {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A turquoise-blue sectional sofa becomes the focal point of the room, paired with colourful patterned cushions that add a playful touch. The seating is arranged around a low coffee table, keeping the centre of the room relatively open. One of the most distinctive details is the sculptural wooden pendant light hanging from the ceiling. The dining area {{/usCountry}}

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The dining space follows the home's relaxed aesthetic. A large wooden dining table with chunky wooden chairs sits close to the windows, creating a bright corner for meals. The table has been styled with small decorative objects, including a potted plant, flowers, candles and other tabletop pieces. The arrangement feels more like a lived-in home than a highly formal dining area.

Into the bedroom

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The bedroom continues the home's emphasis on natural light. Large windows run along one side of the room, making the space feel bright and open. The bed features a colourful patterned bedspread, while turquoise-blue seating near the windows echoes the colour palette seen in the living room. Instead of filling the room with heavy furniture, the layout leaves considerable open floor space around the bed.

Into Urfi’s walk-in closet

Urfi Javed is a big-time fashion enthusiast, and her creative outfits often keep the internet hooked. Urfi's walk-in closet begins with a large shoe display area that features a massive collection of footwear arranged visibly on open shelves. From heels and sandals to sneakers and colourful footwear, the collection becomes part of the room's décor. A large mirror adds to the dressing-room feel, while luggage and accessories are also visible.

Who is Urfi Javed?

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Hailing from Lucknow, Urfi Javed is an Indian media personality and television actress. She is known for her fashion sense and social media presence. She was also a part of Bigg Boss OTT 1, The Traitors India, and appeared in the movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.