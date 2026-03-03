Take a tour of iconic Prithvi Theatre named after Kareena and Ranbir's legendary great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor
Inside Prithvi Theatre in Juhu – a masterclass in intimate design, balancing raw industrial elements with cosy warmth. Here's a virtual tour.
Founded in memory of Prithviraj Kapoor — known as the patriarch of Indian cinema and great-grandfather to Bollywood actors like Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor — Prithvi Theatre remains a masterclass in intimate, functional design. On March 3, 2026, Architectural Digest India shared a peek inside the matte-black facade of Mumbai’s most storied stage. Also read | Step inside Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's Lukshmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world
While its history is rooted in the 1970s, the visual identity of the space remains timeless, balancing raw industrial elements with a cosy, lived-in warmth. Here is a look at the design details that make this Juhu landmark a sanctuary for the arts.
The architecture of intimacy
The building itself, designed by Ved Segan, is famously 'unobtrusive'. The exterior of Prithvi Theatre features a stark, charcoal-grey finish and geometric lines that allow the surrounding greenery and the glow of the cafe lights to take centre stage.
The heart of the theatre is its octagonal thrust stage. Unlike traditional proscenium arches, this layout places the audience on three sides of the wooden floor. The design features 'pit' seating, ensuring no viewer is more than a few rows from the actors. Exposed black steel trusses and a sophisticated overhead lighting grid showcase the 'workshop' nature of the space. Deep-blue, high-backed cushioned benches provide a luxurious contrast to the raw, dark walls, ensuring the 200-seat house feels both grand and personal.
A walk through history
Moving away from the stage, the corridors and backstage areas serve as a living museum of the Kapoor legacy. Walls are adorned with vintage black-and-white portraits of the Kapoor family and theatre pioneers. A large sketch of Prithviraj Kapoor watches over the space, surrounded by theatrical masks and archival newspaper clippings.
The green room stays true to the 'theatre-first' ethos. Classic vanity mirrors with exposed bulbs line the walls, reflecting international theatre posters ranging from Amadeus to Woyzeck. A simple, weathered wooden black door with a brass plaque reading 'Entry for actors only' serves as a quiet reminder of the building's sacred purpose.
Mood and geometry
The design features a noir palette — heavy on blacks, dark greys, and deep browns — to create a vacuum where only the performance exists. This is punctuated by dramatic architectural transitions, such as the winding staircase. With its sharp geometric shadows and red-carpeted steps illuminated by hidden green cove lighting, the stairs feels like a set piece in itself.
Prithvi Theatre isn't just a building; it is an architectural embrace. From the iconic signs to the sun-drenched cafe outside, every inch of its design serves the same goal: to keep the flame of Prithviraj Kapoor’s passion for the stage burning bright.