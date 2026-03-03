Take a tour of iconic Prithvi Theatre named after Kareena and Ranbir's legendary great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor

Founded in memory of Prithviraj Kapoor — known as the patriarch of Indian cinema and great-grandfather to Bollywood actors like Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor — Prithvi Theatre remains a masterclass in intimate, functional design. On March 3, 2026, Architectural Digest India shared a peek inside the matte-black facade of Mumbai’s most storied stage. Also read | Step inside Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's Lukshmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world Inside Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre, which laid the foundation of modern Hindi theatre. (Pics courtesy: Architectural Digest India)

While its history is rooted in the 1970s, the visual identity of the space remains timeless, balancing raw industrial elements with a cosy, lived-in warmth. Here is a look at the design details that make this Juhu landmark a sanctuary for the arts.

The architecture of intimacy The building itself, designed by Ved Segan, is famously 'unobtrusive'. The exterior of Prithvi Theatre features a stark, charcoal-grey finish and geometric lines that allow the surrounding greenery and the glow of the cafe lights to take centre stage.

The heart of the theatre is its octagonal thrust stage. Unlike traditional proscenium arches, this layout places the audience on three sides of the wooden floor. The design features 'pit' seating, ensuring no viewer is more than a few rows from the actors. Exposed black steel trusses and a sophisticated overhead lighting grid showcase the 'workshop' nature of the space. Deep-blue, high-backed cushioned benches provide a luxurious contrast to the raw, dark walls, ensuring the 200-seat house feels both grand and personal.