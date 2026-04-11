Terribly tiny truths: A new book traces the arc of the succinct phrase, aka the aphorism

* Pride goeth before a fall. An embroidered cotton kanga by South African artist Lawrence Lemaoana. (Image courtesy Lawrence Lemaoana)

* A stitch in time saves nine.

* Know thyself.

* Hustle and flow.

* I am enough.

We have always looked for words to live by.

As much as 3,000 years ago, the Chinese were poring over I Ching (Book of Changes) and drawing from its brief, poetic advice. It is still in print; now available, in fact, in dozens of languages.

Similarly, notes from the Old Testament, sermons of the Buddha (563-483 BCE) and writings of the Stoics (c. 300 BCE) on virtue, fate and how to live this life are still being re-read and spoken. Their clarity and relevance can feel uncanny.

“Pride goeth before a fall” is from the Bible. “Know thyself” is carved into the 4th-century-BCE Temple of Apollo at Delphi. “Patience is half of faith,” has roots in Islam, and versions of it can be traced to the 11th century CE.

A number of our most common aphorisms, meanwhile, are anonymous and rather grandmotherly, but hold such deep truths that they live on too. “A stitch in time saves nine”, for instance, entered the written record in the 1730s but likely began life far earlier.

What are today’s equivalents, and what does the arc of these tiny missives reveal?

“The form and content of the aphorism has changed, but the instinct to find something to live by amid life’s upheavals remains universal,” says James Geary, adjunct professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University and author of The World in A Phrase: A Brief History of the Aphorism (2025).

“Aphorisms are literature’s hand luggage,” he writes, in the book. “Light and compact, they fit easily into the overhead compartment of your brain and contain everything you need to get through a rough day.”

SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING

* Empty vessels make most noise.

* Still waters run deep.

If it is often hard to tell where an aphorism comes from, that’s because most represent an idea so universal, that it has been expressed over and over, across millennia. The two above, for instance, have been dated variously to 15th-century CE England and Plato in 5th century BCE Greece.

What such phrases also tend to have in common is that they are brief, definitive, and confront and challenge the reader; containing enough words to be easily remembered and yet hold swift insight that represents the wisdom of the age.