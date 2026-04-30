This before-and-after video shows a transformation of a 1.5 BHK flat, turning a compact space into a stylish home

In a time when compact homes are becoming the norm, making the most of limited space is both a challenge and an art. An interior design studio, AT Studio, in an Instagram post dated April 29, 2026, shared a before-and-after video of a 1.5 BHK flat. The home is grabbing attention for all the right reasons, showing how thoughtful design and smart planning can turn a modest space into a stylish, functional home.

1.5 BHK flat transformation into a beautiful home.(anam.taufik.studio/Instagram)

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Also read | Step inside Tulsi Kumar’s beautifully designed Delhi home, where glam meets comfort

Before transformation

This 1.5 BHK was once a plain and cluttered space with beige walls and no character. The house had a balcony space but it was kept in a really bad state. In fact, the spaces were not used properly. Despite having enough space in the apartment, it felt very small and lacked personalisation.

After transformation

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{{^usCountry}} The design studio turned the apartment into a warm and elegant living space that blends smart layouts and aesthetics with functionality, offering inspiration for modern urban living. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The design studio turned the apartment into a warm and elegant living space that blends smart layouts and aesthetics with functionality, offering inspiration for modern urban living. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The living room features a beautifully decked-out couch with cushions and throws, adding colour to the space. A wooden coffee table and a standing lamp in the corner added a warm touch. The living room also features a wooden swing that looks straight out of a fairy tale. A small storage cabinet is also placed in the living room with a traditional mirror element on the wall. The hanging lamps at most corners made the space personalised and picture-perfect. A large TV unit is placed on the opposite wall with sheer curtains on the windows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room features a beautifully decked-out couch with cushions and throws, adding colour to the space. A wooden coffee table and a standing lamp in the corner added a warm touch. The living room also features a wooden swing that looks straight out of a fairy tale. A small storage cabinet is also placed in the living room with a traditional mirror element on the wall. The hanging lamps at most corners made the space personalised and picture-perfect. A large TV unit is placed on the opposite wall with sheer curtains on the windows. {{/usCountry}}

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The area was divided into living and dining spaces for more functionality. The dining space delights with wooden aesthetics, paintings, and green plants. Rather than going with normal chairs, a bench setup is added on one side of the dining table for more comfort and space.

The bedroom

The bedroom is turned into a heavenly sanctuary with all warm and earthy additions. The blend of white, beige, brown, and camel colours made the space look calm and peaceful. Mirror, bohemian wall decor, and a jute lamp in the corner elevated the area. While one of the bedrooms features a bed and other belongings, the half-bedroom space is transformed into a cosy den.

The kitchen

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The kitchen area is kept simple while ensuring functionality and aesthetics. The pastel colour tone and wooden elements blend harmoniously, making the space stand out. Walls in the entire house are kept in a combination of beige and white, but subtle designs and elements make them pop out.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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