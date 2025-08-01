This iconic Indian dessert ranks among ‘top 10 frozen desserts in the world’ by TasteAtlas; see what topped the list

Indian desserts are making waves on the global stage, and one traditional favourite is getting the recognition it deserves. According to a recent global ranking by food and travel guide TasteAtlas, kulfi has secured a spot among the world’s top frozen desserts. TasteAtlas ranks this Indian treat 8th among world's best frozen desserts. (Freepik)

Ranked 8th out of 50 contenders with a 4.3-star rating, this beloved Indian treat stands tall alongside global favourites like Turkish dondurma and Italian gelato. (Also read: Misal makes it to TasteAtlas’ ‘50 Best Breakfasts’ list; chole bhature and paratha follow close behind )

What makes kulfi a standout on global dessert map

TasteAtlas, known for ranking dishes based on votes from verified global users, praised kulfi as a “dense, caramelised delight shaped in traditional conical moulds, flavoured with nuts, saffron and rose water.”

Kulfi, often called “Indian ice cream,” dates back to the Mughal era. Made by slowly simmering milk with nuts and spices like saffron or cardamom, it’s then frozen in sealed moulds. This process creates a dense, creamy dessert with rich, caramelised flavours that melts slowly. Unlike churned ice cream, kulfi’s long cooking intensifies both texture and taste. Often served on sticks or in clay matkas by traditional kulfiwallahs, it carries a nostalgic charm.

But the kulfi celebration doesn’t stop there. Its iconic pairing, kulfi falooda, also made it to the list, claiming the 31st spot with a 4.1-star rating. This decadent dessert blends creamy kulfi with vermicelli noodles, basil seeds, rose syrup, crunchy nuts, and a variety of toppings, offering a symphony of textures and flavours.

Which desserts took top spots on the list

At the top of TasteAtlas’s chart sits dondurma, Turkey’s famously stretchy, heat‑resistant ice cream made with salep and mastic. It’s followed by frozen custard from the United States and Italy’s rich pistachio gelato.

TasteAtlas notes that the rankings are based on aggregated ratings from thousands of verified users, giving weight to honest, informed reviews. Whether savoured on its own or paired with falooda, kulfi’s inclusion is a sweet reminder of India’s rich dessert heritage, gaining well-deserved global spotlight.