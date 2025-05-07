This soothing colour palette is a trend redefining luxury in 2025 home decor and interior design

Soft hues and earthy tones are shaping the colour palette for cosy homes in 2025, redefining interiors as sanctuaries of comfort, sustainability and timeless style. A home should exude a soothing warmth, tranquility, hospitality and inherent beauty. Home decor and interior design experts reveal the new “it” colours of 2025 that are anything but loud.(Images by Pinterest)

The 2025 colour shift you didn’t see coming

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Roheena Nagpal, principal designer at Roheena Nagpal Design Studio, shared, “A warm, lived-in aesthetic takes center stage with exposed wood, raw textures and organic materials, creating inviting spaces that celebrate nature’s beauty. Earthy elegance emerges through soothing tones of terracotta, sand and muted greens, complemented by handcrafted ceramics, stone accents and artisanal details that add depth and character.”

Use colours seen naturally in Nature in your decor (Instagram)

Sustainability remains at the heart of home design. Roheena said, “Eco-conscious choices such as bamboo furniture, organic textiles and upcycled décor seamlessly blend sophistication with ethical living. Open, airy layouts take precedence, with floor-to-ceiling windows, sheer drapes, and minimal partitions enhancing the natural flow of light and space. Bringing the outdoors in continues to be a defining trend, as lush indoor plants, nature-inspired wallpapers and wooden accents transform homes into serene, restorative retreats.”

Looking for eco-friendly home decor trends? Try these sustainable materials, innovative interior design (Photo by 333k+ Arts)

These 2025 colour trends will instantly make your home feel like a spa retreat

Bringing his expertise to the same, Naeem Chauhan, founder and managing director at Küche7, said, “The appropriate colours not only enhance a space but also affect your perception of it. In 2025, soft hues and earthy tones prevail, creating a sense of understated sophistication in daily life. Imagine a kitchen draped in gentle taupe and warm terracotta, where every morning feels like a soothing and bright ritual.”

Home decor and interior tips on choosing right colour tones, combinations for your kitchen (Photo by DesignsWithEmily)

He added, “Wardrobes in soothing sage and soft blue transform dressing areas into tranquil retreats that evoke serenity. Vanities in soft blush shades and soothing greys create spa-like corners perfect for a moment of personal indulgence. These nature-inspired hues, paired with matte textures and brushed metals, blend sophistication with cosiness. A truly welcoming home isn’t just built; it is felt, lived in and cherished, one beautiful detail at a time.”