Throwing a party soon? Check this ultimate guide to party planning; from budget to lighting and music

Do you have a special occasion marked on your calendar; be it a birthday, anniversary, wedding reception, baby shower, or any other milestones that will be celebrated with a party? While these events are all fun and exciting, the real challenge is planning the perfect party. It can feel overwhelming and daunting. You will cheers when the party turns out to be a success with the right approach to party planning.

From setting a budget and managing timelines to handling logistics and finer details, there’s a lot to consider. With so many nitty-gritty to take care of, keeping track of the party planning essential gets all jumbled but worry not! With the correct approach, party planning can be just as fun as the celebration itself.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vatsal Sanghvi, Co-Founder, Troopr, shared a comprehensive guide on party planning that will walk you through every step. These tips will ensure a seamless and stress-free experience, so you can fret less and focus on making memories.

Vatsal shared this guide:

Initial phase of planning

The ‘Why’ of the party:

Every great party starts with a clear vision. Begin by defining the purpose of your event. Is it a casual get-together, a formal dinner, or a festive celebration? Understanding the "why" will guide all subsequent decisions, from decor to menu. For instance, a children's birthday party demands vibrant, playful decorations, while a milestone anniversary calls for a more elegant and refined atmosphere.

Budgeting:

Budgeting is really crucial. Set a realistic budget early on and allocate funds wisely.

Sample budget weightage and breakdown-

Venue (40%): In cities like Mumbai and Delhi, venue costs can take up a significant portion of your budget, opt for rented apartments, rooftop spaces, or even home parties to save costs.

Food & Beverages (30%): Catering is a highlight of any event which has a recall value of how good the party was hosted. Consider buffet-style meals or hiring a gourmet chef through platforms like Troopr for a personalized touch.

Entertainment (15%): Allocate funds for live music, DJs, or photobooths. For smaller budgets, curated playlists or DIY karaoke can work wonders.

Decor (10%): Lighting, flowers, and table settings set the mood. DIY decor with fairy lights, candles, and fresh flowers can be both elegant and cost-effective.

Miscellaneous (5%): Keep a buffer for last-minute expenses like transportation or additional guests.

Low-budget tips-

DIY decor: Use fairy lights, paper lanterns, and fresh flowers from local markets like Colaba in Mumbai or Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

Potluck style: Ask guests to bring a dish, reducing catering costs.

Digital invites: Save on printing costs with creative e-invites.

Along with budgeting, a well-defined guest list helps determine the scale of your event and ensures adequate food and space.

Timeline:

Work backwards from the event date, noting key milestones like sending invitations, booking vendors, and finalizing the menu. A well-structured timeline prevents last-minute scrambling and ensures a smooth flow of events.

Ideal planning dates-

1-2 weeks prior: For intimate gatherings or small parties, 2 weeks is sufficient.

4-6 weeks prior: For larger events like weddings or corporate parties, start planning at least a month in advance.

Major milestones in the timeline-

4 weeks before: Finalize the guest list, book the venue and hire key vendors (caterers, entertainers).

2 weeks before: Confirm decor plans, send out invites, and book staff like bartenders or waiters through platforms like Troopr.

1 week before: Plan the menu, create a seating arrangement, and confirm all bookings.

1 day before: Decorate the venue, set up lighting, and do a final run-through.

Food and drinks

Offer a diverse menu that caters to various dietary needs and preferences. Include vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, and be mindful of any food allergies.

Beverage selection should also offer variety. Provide a mix of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, ensuring everyone has something to enjoy. Consider a signature drink or mocktail for a special touch.

Simple, elegant presentations can elevate the dining experience. Use clean, matching serving dishes and garnish drinks with fresh ingredients. Prioritize food safety by maintaining proper temperatures and ensuring hygienic handling.

Atmosphere

Occasion-wise lighting and music

Anniversaries: Warm, dim lighting with romantic music like jazz or piano. Use candles and fairy lights for a cosy vibe.

Birthdays: Upbeat lighting with colourful LEDs or disco balls. Play energetic music like pop or Bollywood hits.

Upbeat lighting with colourful LEDs or disco balls. Play energetic music like pop or Bollywood hits. Corporate events: Neutral, professional lighting with soft background music like instrumental or lounge tracks.

Live entertainment ideas

Birthdays: Hire a DJ, set up a photobooth, or organize fun games like bingo or karaoke.

Anniversaries: Live singers performing romantic ballads or a string quartet for a classy touch.

Live singers performing romantic ballads or a string quartet for a classy touch. Family gatherings: Interactive activities like a live cooking station or a magician for kids.

Essentials for guests' comfort