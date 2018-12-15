Party special! 10 pre-party foods to up your energy

What’s the best thing to eat before a party? Or, would it be ideal to fast throughout the day to fit into that LBD? Most of us have to deal with these dilemmas during the party season and as a result, we either end up gorging on fried food or drink on an empty stomach. Both disastrous!

Celebrity nutritionists list 10 foods you can eat before you get your spirits high!

1. Yogurt to kill the hunger hormone

Author and nutritionist Pooja Makhija recommends eating yogurt as it helps line the stomach. “It will prevent you from eating all that is being served, so you will cheat less!” she explains.

2. Brown rice to bulk up

Macrobiotic nutritionist and chef Shonali Sabherwal suggests eating brown rice or any millet. “Brown rice is a complete fibre, which prevents cravings,” she says.

3. Cooked vegetables for self-control

Dietician and nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “A bowl of cooked vegetables can help prevent bloating. Eat these with yogurt closer to the party and you will surely have more control over what you pick later in the evening.”

4. Cooked dal is a win-win

“Eat a bowl of dal two hours before the party as it is high in fibre and has good protein,” suggests Lovneet. “The combination of nutrients in dal will give you an energetic feeling for the next few hours, but at the same time, you are less likely to feel sluggish.”

5. Egg white to keep sugar away

“Have egg whites with toast as eggs are high-quality protein that will help you keep off sugar and tone down the fat, which will let you pick something fatty from the party menu later” suggests Pooja.

6. Lemon water for the liver

Nutritionist and author Kavita Devgan advocates for lemon as a liver-friendly food. “Drink a big glass of lemon water to stay hydrated before the party, as drinking alcohol when dehydrated is the worst for your body,” she explains.

7. Flaxseed for a flat tummy

“Yogurt with flaxseed is the best way to line the stomach. It will prevent acidity and protect your liver,” says Pooja.

8. Vegetable juice for all good

“Choose any three coloured vegetables like carrot, cucumber and tomato, blend and drink!” suggests Pooja. Shonali recommends a Kombucha or a carrot and beetroot kanji is essential to fortify yourself with “good gut bacteria”.

9. Coconut water for a kick-start

“Begin your day with coconut water on the day of the party, followed by a breakfast of yogurt and fruit,” suggests Lovneet.

10. Nuts for metabolism

Nuts are a storehouse of essential fats and nutrients that can kick-start your metabolism. “Eat a few nuts like cashews and almonds with your breakfast,” suggests Lovneet.

