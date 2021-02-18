IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Tibetan Buddhism tradition is true Nalanda tradition: Dalai Lama
Dalai Lama(Instagram)
Dalai Lama(Instagram)
art culture

Tibetan Buddhism tradition is true Nalanda tradition: Dalai Lama

Previously, Tibetan Buddhism was described as Lamaism. Now, more and more people recognise that the Tibetan Buddhism tradition is based on a logical approach. Therefore, a number of scientists are also now showing interest, said Dalai Lama.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:47 PM IST

Dalai Lama on Thursday said Tibetan Buddhism tradition is the true Nalanda tradition in a video message from Tibet House, New York at the Annual Benefit Concert 2021.

"Tibetan Buddhism tradition is the true Nalanda tradition that uses reasoning extensively and takes a logical approach," said Dalai Lama.

"The Nalanda tradition makes extensive use of investigation on the basis of reasoning. 'Tsema, Tsema', taking a logical approach," he added.

Previously, Tibetan Buddhism was described as Lamaism. Now, more and more people recognise that the Tibetan Buddhism tradition is based on a logical approach. Therefore, a number of scientists are also now showing interest, said Dalai Lama.

He also lauded the efforts of Bob Thurman, an American Buddhist author and academician who created Tibet House in New York.

"Organisations like Tibet House have been very useful and very helpful in making clear what Tibetan culture is, what the Tibetan way of life is, and what Tibetan Buddhist tradition is. Bob Thurman, you and your wife have really worked in a very meaningful way. So, first of all, I want to thank Bob Thurman, and then those people who have helped him," said Dalai Lama.

Tibetan culture has not only been preserved among Tibetans, but has also been shown to the outside world due to Tibet House.

Describing about the early ordreals he said, "When we became refugee and came to India as refugees; in one way it was sad, but in another way it was a new opportunity to show the outside world Tibetan culture and Tibetan tradition. In the meantime, a number of foreigners, Americans, were really attracted to Tibetan culture and Tibetan tradition."

Thanking everyone who helped in preserving the Tibetan culture and traditions, Dalai Lama said, "I really appreciate Bob Thurman, my longtime friend, as well as the late Sogpo (Mongolian) Wangayal, the late Geshe Wangyal, who lived in a small temple in New Jersey. He created some interest among young Americans in Tibetan culture and these things. I very much appreciate all your work. I want to express these things to you and wish my Tashi Delek. Thank You."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Dalai Lama(Instagram)
Dalai Lama(Instagram)
art culture

Tibetan Buddhism tradition is true Nalanda tradition: Dalai Lama

ANI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Previously, Tibetan Buddhism was described as Lamaism. Now, more and more people recognise that the Tibetan Buddhism tradition is based on a logical approach. Therefore, a number of scientists are also now showing interest, said Dalai Lama.
READ FULL STORY
Close
he event was conceptualised as a live workshop wherein renowned artists from India and Bangladesh displayed their creativity on canvas, he said. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
he event was conceptualised as a live workshop wherein renowned artists from India and Bangladesh displayed their creativity on canvas, he said. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
art culture

India, Bangladesh artists come together to commemorate 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:40 PM IST
An art carnival based on the theme '1971 : Retrospective Through an Artist Eye' was organised at the Army's Eastern Command headquarters Fort William as part of commemorative events for 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The museum's board of trustees and board of governors said in a public letter that Charles Venable's resignation was “necessary for Newfields to become the cultural institution our community needs and deserves.”(Unsplash)
The museum's board of trustees and board of governors said in a public letter that Charles Venable's resignation was “necessary for Newfields to become the cultural institution our community needs and deserves.”(Unsplash)
art culture

Indianapolis art museum chief quits amid job posting flap

AP, Indianapolis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:24 PM IST
The president of the The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields resigned on Wednesday, days after the institution apologized for posting a job listing seeking a new director who would maintain the museum’s “traditional, core, white art audience.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some local political leaders and officials from the handicrafts and tourism departments were also seen interacting with the envoys at the gathering.(Unsplash)
Some local political leaders and officials from the handicrafts and tourism departments were also seen interacting with the envoys at the gathering.(Unsplash)
art culture

JK: Visiting envoys interact with artists in Kashmir valley

PTI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The first day of the visit of 24 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday ended with a meeting with writers and artists at the musical fountain located within the convention complex of the famous Dal lake here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Churchill wartime painting gift to Roosevelt up for auction(Reuters)
Churchill wartime painting gift to Roosevelt up for auction(Reuters)
art culture

Landscape painted by Churchill, which was gifted to Roosevelt, up for auction

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:32 AM IST
The famous wartime landscape painted by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1943 and gifted to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt will be up for auction next month. The landscape which is currently a part of Angelina Jolie's family collection is expected to fetch up to $3.5 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man flashes a three-finger salute as he stands in front of a painting by graffiti artist "Headache Stencil" in the "112 the Exhibition" at WTF Gallery and Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
A man flashes a three-finger salute as he stands in front of a painting by graffiti artist "Headache Stencil" in the "112 the Exhibition" at WTF Gallery and Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
art culture

Photos | Thai artist tackles taboos with 'lese majeste' exhibition

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:33 PM IST
A Thai political street artist who goes by the name "Headache Stencil" is exhibiting some of his riskiest work yet, with a collection of paintings that touch on a strict law that has seen dozens of people imprisoned for insulting the monarchy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the project would "make the visit to the state capital and its surroundings a more riveting experience". (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the project would "make the visit to the state capital and its surroundings a more riveting experience". (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Kerala govt launches Travancore Heritage tourism project

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:12 PM IST
In a tourism initiative, the Kerala government has launched a 100 crore Travancore Heritage Project to conserve and showcase the cultural richness and tangible legacy of the erstwhile kingdom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing 75 years celebration of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, the Prime Minister called upon the people to work towards making India "a hub of spiritual and wellness tourism".(ANI)
Addressing 75 years celebration of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, the Prime Minister called upon the people to work towards making India "a hub of spiritual and wellness tourism".(ANI)
art culture

PM Modi urges people to make India hub of spiritual, wellness tourism

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that household wisdom, habits and Yoga-Ayurveda played a big role in the fight against the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The artist, who doesn't disclose his real name or age, launched the exhibition last week in a gallery above a Bangkok bar, on a day when four high-profile activists were put in pre-trial detention over their taboo-breaking calls to reform Thailand's monarchy.(Reuters)
The artist, who doesn't disclose his real name or age, launched the exhibition last week in a gallery above a Bangkok bar, on a day when four high-profile activists were put in pre-trial detention over their taboo-breaking calls to reform Thailand's monarchy.(Reuters)
art culture

Thai artist tackles taboos with 'lese majeste' exhibition

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:21 PM IST
A Thai political street artist who goes by the name "Headache Stencil" is exhibiting some of his riskiest work yet, with a collection of paintings that touch on a strict law that has seen dozens of people imprisoned for insulting the monarchy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Revenues touched 6.96 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) over the six days to Wednesday midday, live data from ticketing platform Maoyan Entertainment shows, with higher prices padding the total and Chinese productions dominating screens.(Unsplash)
Revenues touched 6.96 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) over the six days to Wednesday midday, live data from ticketing platform Maoyan Entertainment shows, with higher prices padding the total and Chinese productions dominating screens.(Unsplash)
art culture

Chinese discouraged from Lunar New Year travel go to movies instead

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Chinese cinemas racked up record box-office revenues during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, as coronavirus travel curbs compelled millions to forego visits home during what is usually the world's biggest annual domestic migration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Christie's auctions jumps into burgeoning digital art market(Reuters)
Christie's auctions jumps into burgeoning digital art market(Reuters)
art culture

Christie's to auction digital artwork for the first time ever

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:51 AM IST
The big auction house, Christie's will be putting up a purely digital artwork auction for the first time ever. Beeple, the famous American digital artist's work, that he has made over the course of 13 years, will be sold at this auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An artwork by Lal Bahadur Singh, on display at the exhibition.
An artwork by Lal Bahadur Singh, on display at the exhibition.
art culture

Artworks that are drenched in the colours of spring

By Viveka Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Artist Lal Bahadur Singh’s works at an ongoing exhibition in Delhi, explore the bovine theme in vibrant hues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita Pritam(Instagram)
Amrita Pritam(Instagram)
art culture

When Amrita Pritam handled finances during Bollywood film Sparsh's shoot

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:53 AM IST
It all happened when Sai Paranjpye was looking for a producer for "Sparsh", an intense love story unfolding in a school for the blind, and filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya of "Teesri Kasam" fame agreed to do it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haruki Murakami(Instagram)
Haruki Murakami(Instagram)
art culture

Bossa Nova: Author Haruki Murakami hosts live jam for relaxation amid pandemic

AP, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Despite the pandemic, Murakami — known for bestsellers including “A Wild Sheep Chase," “The Wind-up Bird Chronicle" and “1Q84” — said he still maintains a daily routine including running and writing, but the frequent world traveler has stayed in Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The museum’s director and chief executive, Charles Venable, said the decision to use “white” had been intentional to show the museum wouldn’t abandon its existing audience as it works for more diversity.(AP)
The museum’s director and chief executive, Charles Venable, said the decision to use “white” had been intentional to show the museum wouldn’t abandon its existing audience as it works for more diversity.(AP)
art culture

Indianapolis museum apologizes for 'white art' job listing

AP, Indianapolis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:19 PM IST
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields has apologized for a job listing seeking a new director who would maintain the museum’s “traditional, core, white art audience.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP