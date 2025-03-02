Menu Explore
Unorganised living room? Declutter the space with these simple tips

ByAdrija Dey
Mar 02, 2025 06:00 PM IST

It's easy to make your living room a dumping ground for all the decor items. By embracing the basic ‘less is more’ mantra, one can elevate their living room.

The living room is the heart of the home. It's an intersection of the outside world for guests to be welcomed into and the inner world of family members lounging together. The space should strike a balance. Often, people treat it as a dumping ground for their prized decor and souvenir pieces. It turns into an overstimulating place with mismatched furniture, clashing artworks, and devices like home speakers and TVs. As per the biggest design mantra, ‘Less is more,’ it's time to move away from this hodgepodge and let the space breathe. At the same time, it’s also important to avoid being completely bare and devoid of personality. A balanced approach is required.

Living room clutter should be avoided.(Shutterstock)
Living room clutter should be avoided.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amita Trehan, Founder, Bravur’a Design, shared some essential tips on how to decorate your living room and striking that careful balance.

She shared these tips:

Identify the usage pattern

The space near TV can be decorated.(Bravur’a Design)
The space near TV can be decorated.(Bravur'a Design)

This means, are you going to watch TV here, or is it a place for the family to chill and unwind without the screen? This lounge or living room should reflect the utility along with the personality too.

Maximising space

If the focus here is family time and not the television, the seating area can be maximised to accommodate more people. Try adding a swing here to create that ultimate family experience of joy and comfort. Pro tip for adding a swing is that it should face a window, balcony, or outdoors.

Create a story

It means bringing in the personality and quirks of the family here, whether it’s books, musical instruments, yoga mats, souvenirs from travels, family pics, etc. Every member should find themselves in this area.

ALSO READ: Top 16 hottest home decor and interior design trends to give a larger space illusion to your home

Design, not dump

Mindfully pick and curate the items or pictures that truly make you smile every time you see them. Only those deserve to be here. Dedicate a wall for family pictures, and for souvenirs, add some shelves strategically. Being mindful is the key to creating timeless spaces. The go-to mantra is creating clusters of 3 on shelves, these could either be similar or different items, but they look beautiful together. If you have an avid reader in the family, a simple bookshelf can create such a vibe in the lounge, sometimes it may even double up as a partition.

ALSO READ: Old furniture to carpets: Repurpose these unused items and create something new for home decor

Furniture, furnishings & colour

All the furniture must be super comfy, meant to cuddle and give comfort. A recliner can be a good investment for a later date, and ottomans to put up your feet. Bouclé fabric on sofas and cushions is a great addition; throws can create a warm feeling. The colours can be soft, but add some drama with graffiti cushions with humorous quotes.

ALSO READ: Complete guide to wooden interior decor: Design tips to incorporate wood; from furniture, panelling to lighting

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
