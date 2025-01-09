Old furniture to carpets: Repurpose these unused items and create something new for home decor

If you're considering dumping your old, unused items at home, take a step back and look at them from a new perspective. Just because their purpose is all used up doesn't mean their story ends there. Repurposing is all about channelling your creativity. It takes innovative thinking to turn old or unused objects into something new and refreshing. The possibilities are endless when it comes to integrating these repurposed objects into your home Everything can get a new life with a creative touch.(PC: Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts on how one can turn old objects into something new.

While many may consider it recycling, the practice of repurposing is more than that. Nayan Shah, Founder of Palindrome Spaces, addressed this and explained that the art of repurposing is about more than sustainability. Repurposing is about storytelling, creativity, and honouring the character of every piece

Often, there is a dichotomy when it comes to an object’s purpose, but repurposing breaks that boundary. As Somya Malhotra Bedi, Founder and Creative Director of Sage Haus, reminded, "Every item, whether treasured or abandoned, has unrealized potential. Repurposing is an act of imagination where one can envision the new possibilities of an object, not simply an opportunity to use the old one again.”

Here’s how you can be creative and repurpose unused objects at your home:

Windows, doors and furniture

Nayan Shah shared suggestions on how wooden items, from doors to furniture can be revamped:

Old windows and doors can be turned into statement wall art or functional room dividers. Their weathered textures and intricate designs add character.

A vintage sewing machine stand can be reimagined as a chic console table or a quaint bathroom sink base. Pair it with a sleek modern countertop for a striking contrast of old and new.

A wooden ladder, worn by time, can double as a towel rack in a bathroom or a vertical planter stand for indoor greenery. It’s a simple way to add rustic charm.

Furthermore, the existing furniture can be made all new with simple touches. Somya Malhotra Bedi recommended:

Refresh old furniture with new paint & knobs. Simple upcycling, like repainting old furniture and adding new knobs, can instantly breathe new life into outdated pieces while adding a personalized touch.

Repurpose old doors, especially those with intricate carvings, as striking features in contemporary spaces. Use them as a headboard for a bed, a unique room divider, or even as the central piece in a living room.

Use reclaimed wood from beams and banisters to create custom coffee tables or console legs.

Fabrics and upholstery

There are many fabric pieces, like old clothes and scarves, that may be lying around your home. These overlooked treasures can be repurposed creatively, transforming them into stylish and functional pieces for your space. Somya Malhotra Bedi suggested:

Repurpose old textiles like linens, scarves, or used carpets to create unique, eye-catching wall installations.

Use Kashmiri shawls and reimagine them as cosy throws for sofas, adding warmth and texture while honouring their historical value.

Transform outdated furniture with the help of upholstery. Add luxurious fabrics like velvet, leather, or linen to create a fresh, modern look. Use fabric tufting or upholstery to refresh furniture and give it a personalized, artistic touch.

Other everyday objects

Several household objects seem to have one definite utility, but with the help of repurposing, they can be reimagined into something entirely different.

Nayan Shah highlighted these everyday objects that can be upcycled whether it is broken or old:

Repurpose glass bottles as pendant lights or candleholders. Cluster them together to create a glowing centerpiece or use them individually as flower vases for a minimalist aesthetic.

Use broken tiles and plates to create vibrant mosaic patterns on garden benches, tabletops, or even as a backsplash in your kitchen, adding a playful yet personal touch.

Repurposed crates or wooden boxes can be turned into planters or vertical gardens. For a touch of whimsy, consider using a vintage tea kettle or watering can to house succulents or herbs.

Fragments of broken mirrors can be combined into an eclectic wall mural or used to adorn furniture like dressers or coffee tables, creating a reflective and artistic statement.

Antique lanterns can find new life as unique light fixtures. Pair them with modern LED lights for an energy-efficient twist on vintage charm.

Stacks of old books can be transformed into bedside tables or unique seating. Add a glass top for a polished finish, allowing their titles to remain a subtle part of the decor.

