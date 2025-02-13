Valentine's Day 2025: DIY gift ideas for your girlfriend, boyfriend and spouse

Valentine's Day 2025: Valentine's Day, a special day dedicated to couples celebrating their love, calls for a thoughtful gift. Typically for the Valentine's Day season, the market is flooded with a myriad of gift options. While it is tempting to gift stuff from your partner's wishlist or favourite brands; gift something handmade instead. There's something inherently romantic and intimate about a handmade gift that your partner will cherish for years to come. Valentine's Day 2025: Gifts go beyond the material purpose as they symbolise gratitude and love.(Pexels)

Store-bought items can never rival the emotional weight of a handmade gift, despite the hefty price tag. Love is expressed from the depths of the heart, not the wallet.

DIY Valentine's Day gift ideas for the creative

A little bit of creativity can go a long way in impressing and surprising your date this Valentine's Day. From a Teddy Day-inspired teddy bear card to curating the best photos for a DIY photo booth, these thoughtful crafts will make your loved ones feel special.

The DIY list contains:

Teddy Bear pop-up card

Photo booth memories

Pun cards

DIY charm bracelet/necklace

Crocheted bunny (your golden chance to learn crocheting, it's the mother of all DIY)

Handpainted tote bag

Valentine's Day DIY ideas if you are not artistically gifted

Did the list above intimidate you? Even if you are not skilled or confident with art and craft, don't let it take away the special moment from you.

Here are some ideas that don't involve intense art and craft:

Make a playlist for your date.

Get a jar (bonus point for painting it with acrylic colours) and fill it with handwritten chits expressing how much they mean to you.

Create a PPT of your favourite date memories together, with the promise of many more to create.

Handwritten letter (dip it in tea/coffee for that old, vintage look.) After it is dried, use your calligraphy skills for a fancy handwritten message. It's romantic and captures the old-world charm. You can use seal wax too for the proper feel.

Raise a plant baby together. Purchase seeds from the market (which are easy to grow.) Maybe go to a pottery workshop and under a supervisor mould a tiny pot from scratch, and hand paint it. Then on this special day, plant the seed, and watch it grow together.

