Valentine’s Day 2025: Kareena Kapoor to Ananya Pandey, Bollywood-inspired stunning red outfits for perfect date look

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and we just can’t stay calm. The most awaited day of love is all about romance, chocolates, roses, and, of course, serving the perfect red-hot look. If you still haven’t picked your outfit, don’t stress, we’ve got you covered. Spice up your Valentine's Day with stunning red looks from celebrities. (Instagram)

When it comes to fashion, no one does it better than our Bollywood divas, and they’re here to serve some serious style inspo. From sultry sarees to chic dresses, here’s a handpicked list of stunning red outfits inspired by our fave celebs to help you turn heads this V-Day. (Also read: Valentine’s Day 2025: From joke letters to mass weddings, 10 countries that celebrate love in their own unique ways )

Khushi Kapoor

If you’re tired of the usual dresses and gowns, Khushi Kapoor’s red-hot look is just what you need to spice up your Valentine’s Day outfit. The Loveyapa actor stunned in a statement-making gown featuring a chic one-shoulder design and a corset bodice adorned with gorgeous rose embellishments. To amp up the drama, the bottom featured a beautifully draped pattern, making it the ultimate showstopper look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s all-red monochrome outfit is the perfect mix of classy and trendy. It features a stunning backless top with stylish tie-on detailing and a plunging neckline, adding just the right amount of oomph. She paired it with matching pants for that effortlessly chic one-shade look. With glam makeup and sleek stud earrings, this look is sure to make your partner swoon.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor’s style game is always on point, and her stunning red look is all the inspiration you need for a show-stopping Valentine’s Day outfit. It features a chic one-shoulder neckline and a draped bottom, adding the perfect touch of drama. She kept it classy with diamond stud earrings, glam makeup, and open tresses.

Janhvi Kapoor

Saree lovers, attention! Janhvi Kapoor is here to show you how to slay in six yards of elegance this Valentine’s Day. Her dreamy saree features a classic white base adorned with stunning red floral prints and matching red borders, adding the perfect romantic touch. Draped gracefully with the pallu falling effortlessly over her shoulder, she exudes old-school charm.

Kiara Advani

Power dressing but make it sexy? Trust Kiara Advani to nail it effortlessly. Her bold blazer dress is all you need to shine bright like a red rose this Valentine’s Day. Featuring double collars, a sharp lapel, full sleeves, and a chic mini hemline, this look is the perfect mix of fierce and fab. The stunning rose embellishments on the sleeves add just the right amount of drama. With bold red lips, statement earrings, and a sleek ponytail, she looks absolutely breathtaking.