Valentine’s Day 2025: From joke letters to mass weddings, 10 countries that celebrate love in their own unique ways

Valentine's Day 2025 is just around the corner! In many parts of the world, February 14 is celebrated as a day of love, where people express their feelings through gifts, flowers, greeting cards, or a romantic dinner. But have you ever wondered how other countries celebrate this occasion? Do they recognise Valentine's Day, and if so, what unique traditions do they follow? Discover diverse Valentine's Day traditions from around the world.(Pexels)

You might be surprised to learn that while many places around the world observe this day, not all do so in the same way or even on the same date. Let's take a look at some of the unique Valentine's Day customs from around the world.

1. Finland

Instead of the usual Valentine's Day traditions of romantic gifts and gestures, Finland celebrates Ystävänpäivä (pronounced YOUS-ta-van-PIE-vah). Meaning "Friendship Day," Ystävänpäivä is observed on February 14, focusing on appreciating friends rather than grand romantic displays. Finns exchange small gifts and tokens to show their loved ones how much they are cherished.

2. Japan

In Japan, women are expected to go all out on Valentine's Day, treating their partners to chocolates and jewellery. But the tradition doesn't end there. Exactly a month later, on March 14, Japan celebrates White Day, when men who received gifts are expected to return the favour.

3. Denmark, Norway

In Denmark and Norway, Valentine's Day isn't just for couples, friends and family join in by exchanging "lover's cards," from heartfelt to humorous. Some even send anonymous gaekkebrev or "snowdrop letters," featuring paper cut-outs and poems, signed only with dots. If the recipient correctly guesses the sender, they win an Easter egg; if not, they owe one instead.

4. England

In England, Valentine's Day is celebrated in many ways, but a charming tradition involves children singing in exchange for candy, fruit, or money. Some also share Valentine buns, or "plum shuttles," baked with raisins, plums, or caraway seeds, symbolising a prosperous harvest.

5. Germany

In Germany, Valentine's Day comes with a quirky twist, couples exchange pig-themed gifts instead of just hearts. Symbolising both love and lust, pigs appear as statues, stuffed toys, and more. Along with flowers and chocolates, ginger cookies with sweet messages in icing are also popular treats.

6. Philippines

The government organizes a mass wedding ceremony in Philippines.

In the Philippines, Valentine's Day comes with a grand celebration, mass weddings. The government hosts large-scale ceremonies, allowing hundreds of couples to say "I do" together, making the day even more special.

7. South Africa

In South Africa, Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 15 in honour of the Roman festival Lupercalia. Instead of keeping secrets, some women boldly pin the name of their crush to their sleeves. If you're not up for that, you can still express your feelings with flowers or small gifts.

8. Taiwan

In Taiwan, flowers are a big part of expressing love, with men giving large bouquets on Valentine's Day and again on July 7. If you receive a bouquet with exactly 108 roses, it's a clear sign that someone is proposing.

9. South Korea

In South Korea, Valentine's Day is all about the men.

In South Korea, Valentine's Day is just the beginning of a month-long celebration. On February 14, couples exchange chocolates and gifts. Then, on March 14, they celebrate White Day, similar to Japan's tradition. Finally, singles get their turn on April 14 with Black Day, where they enjoy a bowl of jjajangmyeon (noodles with black bean sauce) while reflecting on their single status.

10. Brazil

In Brazil, Valentine's Day is celebrated as Dia dos Namorados (Lover's Day) on June 12, the eve of St. Anthony's Feast, the patron saint of marriage. This date was chosen because February's Valentine's Day coincides with Carnival. Just like in the U.S., Brazilians mark the occasion by going out for dinner, exchanging gifts, or enjoying a special date night with their partner.