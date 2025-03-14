Vroom of her own: Wknd interviews 10-year-old go-karting champion Atiqa Mir

She’s a 10-year-old who lives, quite literally, in the fast lane. “You have to, like, never give up,” says go-karting champion Atiqa Mir.

The Dubai resident with roots in Kashmir — her father is former racer Asif Mir; her mother, Shazia Shaw, works with him to manage the family’s hotels and retail businesses — juggles a lot for a child her age, speaks with a maturity beyond her years, and says she wouldn’t change a thing.

“I’m so focused on my driving I sort of sometimes forget everything else,” she says.

For three years, Mir has spent much of her time whizzing between school and training, races and media interviews.

In February, she became the first Asian to be signed by the Formula 1 Academy, for its driver programme. The academy is a female-only F4-level racing series founded by the Formula One Group. Mir is one of only three drivers in the mini category (ages 8 to 11). She will now represent the academy at the Champions of the Future Academy Program Championship, across six rounds, in Europe and West Asia.

How does she cope with the stress of it all?

“Everything about karting is fun. If you’re not having fun, you shouldn’t do the sport,” she says, speaking from Milan, where she is currently competing in the World Series Karting (WSK) championship for the team Babyrace. “But you need the will to win. If you don’t believe you can win, you’ll never win. But you can never give up. That’s the hardest part about driving. For speed, you need determination.”

It also helps to be kind to yourself. “You will always make mistakes,” Mir adds. “You’ll never be perfect. The driver with the least amount of mistakes will win in the end.”

***

At the Indian Karting Championship last year.

Mir began her motorsport career in the pandemic. With classes virtual, and little else to do, her father began to take her to recreational go-karting tracks in Dubai (the family shifted there from Mumbai in 2018).

He had competed in Formula Asia races and in events such as the Barber Dodge series, in the early 2000s, so karting seemed like an obvious way to liven up the day.

“I wasn’t expecting much. I didn’t know she’d go professional,” he says, smiling.

Watching his daughter race, however, he noticed that she had an incredible knack for speed — and she seemed determined to excel in a way that was highly unusual for a six-year-old.

By the time she was eight, he knew she had special talent, he says. “She was beating kids older than her, and with more experience. This happened first in India, then in England. Then it was happening across Europe, in multiple races and championships, and it has continued until now.”

***

Asif Mir says it thrills him and his wife to see Atiqa win in a heavily male-dominated sport.

In fact, he adds, laughing, other parents often come up to them to say, “Congratulations! Your son deserved that victory!”

Then Mir takes off her helmet and he can say: “Actually, my daughter.”

Last year, Atiqa became the only female to ever win a race at the RMC International Trophy in Le Mans, France.

“My dream is Formula 1. I like and watch all F1, F2 and F3 races. Max Verstappen is my favourite,” she says. “What I like about racing is that you have to focus. You can’t be driving without your head. Otherwise, you won’t be fast. You have to drive smart. For that, you need to be mentally prepared, which I am.”

***

Mir with the 2024 DAMC trophy in Dubai.

While most sports carry an element of risk, racing feels like it weaves danger into every moment on the track. How do a 10-year-old and her parents tackle the fear?

It helps that the international automobile federation (FIA) has strict guidelines for crash barriers, size of track, ambulance services and, most vitally, racing suits, gear and the vehicles themselves, her father says.

It is a comfort to him that she drives in layers of protection. Her helmet is regulated. At all times, in the vehicle, she must wear a protective neck guard, chest protector and rib protector, in addition to a padded, fireproof racing suit and boots.

Shazia Shaw believes there is no reason to fear, any more than if her child went cycling to school down a main road. “I don’t fear for Atiqa when she is on the track. I want her to be feared by others,” she adds. “The safety measures put in place by FIA are excellent.”

Mir says she feels a thrill, but no fear. “I like to make overtakes that nobody else can do, like making it around the outside,” she adds. “It’s really difficult, but I did it once. It’s pretty hard but it’s a great move. I like to travel around the corners really fast. The straight is a bit boring.”

***

Sometimes, she admits, “I do miss my friends.” Mir’s school makes special allowances for gifted children, so she can study long-distance part of the year. Now in Class 5, she keeps up by doing lessons, projects and homework via her iPad.

She loves that she is seeing the world. She has grown to enjoy the changes in elevation in tracks in Dubai, and touring historical landmarks in Italy and France. She is excited to see what’s next, in her racing career. And excited to return home and meet her friends.

“My message to all girls is to believe in yourself, find a passion, dream it, follow it and work hard on it,” she says. “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it.”