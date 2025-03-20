Want a fresh look for your house in summer? Try these simple, pocket-friendly home decor ideas for every season

Updating your home decor to reflect the changing seasons can be a wonderful way to keep your space feeling fresh and inviting. That said, finding the right additions isn't always easy. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anuradha Aggarwal, luxury interior designer and founder, Studio Olives Cre shared some tips to help you transition your decor seamlessly throughout the year. Also read | Want your home to smell good? Check out this comprehensive guide to know the right fragrance for your interiors Revamp your house with these decor tips. Introducing soft shades of pastels, turquoise and oceanic blues, coupled with botanical greens, can uplift the aura of the house in summer months. (Freepik)

She believes that interiors should be fluid and flexible to encompass the changes of the season. Anuradha says, “As the season changes, it infuses a brand new zeal and enthusiasm to redesign and reimagine our living spaces, under the hues of the changing season. Each texture, fabric, and art decor has the potential to accentuate our living experiences and enjoy each season to the fullest.”

Wondering how to effortlessly blend seasonal changes with bespoke luxury? Here’s Anuradha's solutions to updating – and upgrading – home decor, throughout the year.

Light and breezy for summer

According to Anuradha, the onset of summer poses new challenges and to withstand the rising temperature, home interiors must invoke a sense of freshness and vibrancy. Anuradha says, “The choice of colour palette plays an important role in this update. Introducing soft shades of pastels, turquoise and oceanic blues, coupled with botanical greens, can truly uplift the aura of the house. As per Pantone Color Institute, shades like Powder Blue or Peach Fuzz have been in vogue, making living environments feel lively yet calm.”

Anuradha adds that another important consideration is the choice of textures and fabrics. She says, “To make the living environment more breathable, opt for lightweight linen or tasteful cotton upholstery. Handwoven rattan furniture, indoor plants, and floral arrangements are also welcome changes in the season.”

Cosy and warmth for winter

A dip in the mercury levels creates an opportunity to experiment with richer, deeper tones. Think terracotta, burgundy, or rich forest green hues. Anuradha says, “The choice of fabrics tend to be velvet, cashmere throws, and woollen rugs, altogether creating tactile luxury. In decor elements, we see a lot of candle-lit accents, leather upholstery, and layered lighting to enhance the warm and cosy vines. To add a touch of bold elegance, consider including handcrafted and bespoke gold-leaf detailing.”

Year-round adaptability

Through a blend of modular decor, smart lighting, and bespoke craftsmanship, it is possible to create designs that truly stand out and stay relevant throughout the year. Anuradha suggests: “Invest in interchangeable upholstery, cushion covers, and bespoke home décor that creates a bold statement all year round.”