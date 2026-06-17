Want to make your dad feel special? Try these creative and offbeat Father's Day celebration ideas

As Father's Day approaches, gifting brands and markets are filled with options for celebrating your dad. But fathers deserve more than just gifts. While they rarely ask for anything, this is the perfect opportunity to make them feel truly special—not through material surprises alone, but through meaningful experiences, thoughtful gestures and quality time that create lasting memories and strengthen your bond.

Offbeat celebration ideas you can consider to make your dad feel special and loved.(Pexel)

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​Also read | Father's Day 2025: Is today Father's Day? Know date, history, significance of the special day

Take your father on a date

Fathers deserve a date too. This Father’s Day, you can relive 90s India with your father by taking him to a play titled “Papa Painter.” It’s not just any show or a theatre experience, but a performance that highlights the father-son relationship. Directed by Ajeet Singh Pallawat and written and performed by Vijay Ashok Sharma, the narrative follows a small family from rural Rajasthan who moved cities for a better future.

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{{^usCountry}} Plan a game night {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Plan a game night {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Behind the responsibilities, your father is often just a young boy at heart who loves having fun and trying new experiences. Ahead of Father’s Day, plan a game night that includes everything that your father always wanted to try when he was young. Let him relive his childhood days with you. And don’t forget to stock up his favourite snacks. Go on a trip {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Behind the responsibilities, your father is often just a young boy at heart who loves having fun and trying new experiences. Ahead of Father’s Day, plan a game night that includes everything that your father always wanted to try when he was young. Let him relive his childhood days with you. And don’t forget to stock up his favourite snacks. Go on a trip {{/usCountry}}

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Family trips, friends' trips, and solo trips are all fine, but a trip with father is different. There are still a few days left for Father’s Day, and it’s the perfect time to plan a weekend trip to a nearby hill station or a beach location with your father. You can either plan a surprise for him or just casually ask about his favourite spot before making the bookings.

You can either plan a surprise for him or just casually ask about his favourite spot before making the bookings. (Pexel)

Write a letter

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Fathers are often less expressive verbally, but their love is no less than that of our mothers. They care for us through actions, but that doesn’t mean we don’t let them know that we love them. While gifts and all are fine, writing a heartfelt letter to your father can actually mean a lot to them. He won’t say out loud, but this gesture will make him feel loved. If you want to make it even more special, you can make a video sharing your feelings for him.

Host a movie night

If your father is a movie enthusiast, then you can plan a movie night with your father. Let him pick his favourite movies and web series, and binge-watch all of them together. Also, don’t forget to get his favourite snacks to elevate the movie experience.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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